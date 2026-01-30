Major Takeaways From Arizona State's Bounce Back Win Over Arizona

TEMPE -- Molly Miller's Arizona State basketball program has been a breath of fresh air after several seasons of being stuck in neutral.

The Sun Devils (18-4, 5-4 Big 12) bounced back from a two-game losing streak on their last road trip with a huge 68-61 victory over the rival Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday night at Desert Financial Arena.

The Sun Devils showed an exceptional collective coolness in the win, truly displaying the culture that Miller intended to carry over to the sleeping Big 12 power - ASU on SI further discusses major observations from the victory below.

Arizona State Offense Proves to Possess Go-to Scorers

At this point the 2025-26 Arizona State offensive identity is set in stone - the unit creates much of its production behind created turnovers, getting to the basket, and creating trips to the free throw line.

While the ASU offense isn't potent on a regular basis, they do possess a collection of clutch shot-makers and a pair of catalysts that allow the team to come through in tight-knit contests.

Gabby Elliott's 22 points continued a 10-game streak of scoring in double figures, while McKinna Brackens has emerged as both the secondary shot-maker and one of the most reliable players on the team at getting to the line. Heloisa Carrera's rise into stardom as a scorer as of late has been one of the most positive developments of Big 12 play, while guards Marley Washenitz and Last-Tear Poa seem to be at the center of perfectly timed connections from the floor.

Sun Devils Continue to Show Resiliency

The 53-43 loss to West Virginia and collapse that resulted in a 66-64 loss to Cincinnati would have likely started a tailspin for a large amount of teams - falling behind Arizona in the third quarter of Wednesday's game didn't help that notion for Arizona State.

However, Miller's squad is emotionally tough, physical on a consistent basis, and are hungry to win a large volume of basketball games.

The identity that has been installed is apparent in virtually every game they play- this is an NCAA tournament squad that will serve as the foundation for the return to consistent prominence of Arizona State women's basketball.

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Heloisa Carrera (14) takes a shot against the Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 28, 2026, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller Passing Early Tenure Tests

The 39 year old head coach has done nothing but win at every level over a 10-year career, although making the jump from mid-major to high-major is nearly always met with at least some speculation.

Miller has answered virtually every call to this point of the season - to the point of those assocaited with the program alluding to the fact that the success seen in the 20-plus years under Charli Turner Thorne is on the horizon for the former.

The on-court product, immediate success on the recruiting trail, and increased awareness amongst the fanbase are all signs that this partnership is absolutely sustainable.

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Gabby Elliott (0) looks to the basket against Arizona Wildcats guard Noelani Cornfield (4) on Jan. 28, 2026, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .