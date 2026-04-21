Best Arizona State Players in Recent NFL History

TEMPE -- Two days remain until several former members of the Arizona State Sun Devils officially begin the path towards realizing their NFL dreams.

Four Sun Devils are expected to be selected during the three-day draft this week (Jordyn Tyson, Keith Abney II, Max Iheanachor, Keyshaun Elliott), which is slated to advance head coach Kenny Dillingham's vision of the program. Until then, Arizona State on SI selects the four best NFL players to come out of Arizona State since 1990.

EDGE Terrell Suggs

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils former defensive end Terrell Suggs in attendance against the Arizona Wildcats at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Suggs is one of the best pass rushers in league history, totaling 139 total sacks over the course of his career, which is eighth all time.

He began his journey that very well may end in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Arizona, where he played locally in high school before his career with the Sun Devils. Suggs is one of the clearest examples of how trust in the Arizona State program has paid off long-term - this will likely continue in the years to come.

DB Darren Woodson

Nov 16, 1991; Berkley, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Darren Woodson (6) in action against the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Woodson is one of the most underrated players in the history of the NFL, as he played an integral role in advancing the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty in the 1990's.

The consistent HOF chatter surrounding Woodson speaks to how great a professional he was, but his career once again started as a local product before starring in Tempe. The chaos-causing safety is another "gold standard" player for the program over the last 30 years or so.

DB Eric Allen

Eric Allen gives his speech during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. August 2, 2025. | Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen is a recent Hall of Fame selection who extended Arizona State's history of cultivating all-time professional talent.

His 54 career interceptions, 120 pass deflections, and 494 total tackles encapsulated a phenomenal NFL career, and he is perhaps the best pound-for-pound player that has come out of the Arizona State program.

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aug 29, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (2) celebrates a touchdown against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Aiyuk is the most recent player out of Arizona State to be selected in the first round - until Tyson is selected on day one on Thursday.

The former JUCO star served as an elite player in Tempe for two seasons and was a fantastic NFL player for the first four seasons of his career, but has undergone strenuous challenges over the last two-plus years. Now, Aiyuk is seeking to revive his pro career and prove he still has plenty of fuel left in his tank. Now, the new wave of ASU stars will be welcome to the NFL.