Arizona State Legends Fall Short of Special NFL Honor

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are currently one of the more storied programs in the Big 12 as currently structured - this is evidenced by the volume of wins, first round NFL draft picks, and much more.

Perhaps the most telling number is six - this is the amount of Pro Football Hall of Game selections that went through the Arizona State program.

Eric Allen, Curley Culp, Mike Haynes, John Henry Johnson, Randall McDaniel, and Charley Taylor have all previously been inducted - with Allen being the most recent of the group.

Now, Arizona State is seeking to send their next alumni to the HOF - with at least two possibilities that are at the front line of sight in regards to having a true chance to be selected, although both will have to wait at least one more year.

Terrell Suggs, Darren Woodson Fall Short of Pro Football Hall of Fame

The 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced on Thursday night, with Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri, Roger Craig, and Larry Fitzgerald being the five selections.

This pushes potential selections for Suggs and Woodson back to 2027 at the earliest, although Suggs will be an automatic finalist for next year's class.

Many arguments have been made in recent days for the three-year Sun Devil (Suggs) being a second-ballot selection - as the EDGE is top 10 in NFL history in sacks, while also winning multiple championships and earning a pair of All-Pro selections, as well as Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.

Woodson played at Arizona State from 1989-91, playing his way up becoming the 37th pick in the 1992 draft. Woodson spent 12 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, earning three All-Pro selections, winning a trio of Super Bowls, and more in the process. Woodson has since been inducted in the Cowboys Ring of Honor since his retirement after the 2003 season, although he has yet to crack an appearance in Canton.

Arizona State remains poised to continue an attempt to climb up the leaderboard for programs producing Hall of Fame inductees with Suggs and Woodson, although there aren't others that are currently eligible to be inducted into the hall.

Current New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo and soon-to-be first-round selection WR Jordyn Tyson are likely the most likely candidates among active players in the league - although Kenny Dillingham is set to continue his elite player development program for years to come.

