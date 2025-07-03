Is Former Arizona State WR Being Underrated?
While the future of Arizona State football is illuminating with light, it wouldn't be right to look forward without taking a peek at what came before.
One of the alum that is sure to be remembered long-term is Brandon Aiyuk, who spent two seasons with the program in 2018 and 19 following transferring to Tempe from junior college.
The 2019 season in particular was a dream - Aiyuk reeled in nearly 1,200 yards through the air and scored eight touchdowns in what was the result of a dynamic connection with freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The pair of successful seasons took Aiyuk to the Bay Area to play for the San Fransisco 49ers - where he proved to be a quality receiver prior to a breakout 2023 season in which the Sun Devil alum eclipsed 1,300 yards and made an appearance in the Super Bowl.
An unfortunate serious knee injury midway into 2024 has stalled much of the praise that was previously being directed Aiyuk's way - the once unanimous top 10 receiver has work to do to re-gain favor in the eyes of media.
In an exercise done by NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter - every team was given the ability to draft any player in the league to build a seven-man roster.
Aiyuk was one of the final players selected in the draft - with the 217th pick to the Houston Texans.
"Houston selects Aiyuk late the draft in the hopes he returns to form in his return from last season's knee injury."
This might appear to be a trivial placement or selection - but make no mistake, this is the general sentiment surrounding Aiyuk heading into the season.
The now sixth-year wide receiver is set to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list - which will automatically sideline him for the first four games of the season. The near entire calendar year of being out has changed the perception drastically, as many believe that he may never reach heights of stardom again.
Arizona State fans know that Aiyuk should never be counted out - and he will seek to prove doubters wrong in 2025.
