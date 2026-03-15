Best & Worst Case Scenario for Arizona State on Selection Sunday

TEMPE -- The biggest day of the 2025-26 Arizona State women's basketball season is now here - Sunday, March 15 marks the day that the 68-team NCAA tournament field is officially revealed. Molly Miller is hoping to take the Sun Devils (24-10) to their first tournament since the 2018-19 season in what has been a largely successful campaign.

The Sun Devils ultimately come into Sunday as a team that is expected to be included in the tournament field, as ESPN's Charlie Creme has the team in the "last four in" as of the most recent update.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Molly Miller reacts to a play against West Virginia during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

As Miller and the team awaits their ultimate fate, Arizona State on SI explore the best and worst scenario that faces them when the selection show comes around.

Best Case: Guaranteed Spot in 64 Team Field

The sentiment appears to be that Arizona State will be a selection into the tournament field, but that they will need to play their way into the finalized 64-team bracket.

ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens 921) fights for a loose ball with Kansas State Wildcats guard Taryn Sides (11) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While being in the first four isn't the end of the world for the ASU program, it would be a welcome development to get a guaranteed game in the round of 64. Arizona State would absolutely have the ability to take down an opponent such as Virginia or Richmond, but giving star players such as Gabby Elliott and McKinna Brackens extra rest, as well as a more expansive chance to scout the round of 64 opponent would be advantageous on every level.

Worst Case: Snubbed From Field, Forced to Play in NIT

The sentiment - as mentioned above - is that Arizona State will reach their first tournament in nearly a decade. The win over Iowa State in round two of the Big 12 tournament seems to have pushed them onto the right side of the bubble, while a lack of "bid stealers" has paved the way to ultimately earn a spot.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia guard Sydney Shaw (5) attempts to maneuver past the defense of Arizona State guard Gabby Elliott (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Arizona State being left out of the field would be an extreme disappointment - particularly for the seniors in Elliott, Last-Tear Poa, and Marley Washenitz. They have earned the right to play with the best of the rest of the nation and it would be a letdown to see otherwise. However, this season cannot be categorized as a failure - regardless of what the final result is on Sunday evening.

Arizona State's ultimate fate will be discovered at 5:00 P.M. Pacific time, with the selection show being held on ESPN.