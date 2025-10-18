Previewing Big 12 Football Games That Impact Arizona State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to embark on the stretch run of the Big 12 season starting this afternoon - as they face the seventh-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium.
The two programs went into the 2025 season widely seen as the two most talented in the league, and the victor will surely be well-positioned to make it to Arlington in December.
The loser of the game will still have a chance to sneak back in, although the avenues to make a comeback will be narrowed.
Arizona State on SI previews what the most important games in the Big 12 this week outside of the ASU-Texas Tech game mean for the Sun Devil program moving ahead.
Arizona at Houston
Houston is facing Arizona in a morning battle - the Cougars are currently fighting to reach bowl-eligibility in year two of Willie Fritz as head coach ahead of the October 25 duel with Arizona State, while the Wildcats are seeking to bounce-back from a double overtime loss to Brigham Young last week.
Neither are serious threats to make it to the title game, but both play the Sun Devils moving forward - that makes this game fascinating.
Baylor at TCU
TCU was all but eliminated from Big 12 title contention with last week's loss to Kansas State - save for an incredible run to finish the season. Baylor might stay alive in the title race with a victory, but the margin of error is rather small.
The pair of squads that Arizona State has defeated are in rough spots - if nothing else, this is a duel between two of the elite quarterbacks in the conference in Josh Hoover and Sawyer Robertson.
Utah at BYU
The Holy War.
Two conference contenders are set to face-off in a rivalry battle that will also be an incredibly consequential game for the conference title race.
There is a very distinct possibility that the winner of this game plus the winner of the ASU-Texas Tech contest will be the two squads that have the inside track at reaching Arlington in the first Saturday of December.
Cincinnati at Oklahoma State
Cincinnati has become an emerging threat in the Big 12 title race after two lukewarm outputs from head coach Scott Satterfield.
Quarterback Brendan Sorsby has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and the Cincinnati defense has displayed more fortitude than many expected it to.
While the Sun Devils do not face the Bearcats in 2025, there is the sense that they will both be in the race for the conference crown, so an Oklahoma State upset would be welcome here.
