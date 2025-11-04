Arizona State Re-Emerges in Big 12 Power Rankings
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program is once again back in the Big 12 title race after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones in their week 10 contest.
The structure of the Big 12 is still up-for-grabs as it comes to standings, and there is new life for several programs that secured big wins recently.
Arizona State on SI ranks the five best teams in the conference at the moment below.
5. Cincinnati Bearcats
The Bearcats deserve some level of benefit of the doubt after losing in blowout fashion to Utah last week. QB Brendan Sorsby is still one of the best players in the conference despite an off game, and Scott Satterfield truly has a balanced team this season. Don't count them out even through the loss.
4. Arizona State Sun Devils
The Sun Devils climb back into the top five this week after a gutsy win - they pass up Houston despite the head-to-head loss due to a myriad of factors.
Jeff Sims had a career day, head coach Kenny Dillingham coached an incredible game, and the defense was largely awesome, with edge rusher Justin Wodtly playing superb football in particular.
The Sun Devils close the season with three games that should result in victory on paper, and have potential to finish the regular season with 9 wins despite numerous factors working against them.
3. Utah Utes
Utah appears to be in position to make a run for the Big 12 title after QB Devon Dampier had another dominant game.
The only game that should be of concern for the Utes moving into the final stretch of the regular season is a road game against the Baylor Bears.
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech is back in the top 10 following a dominant win over Kansas State last week.
QB Behren Morton returned to play after Will Hammond tore his ACL and excelled in the return, while the Red Raiders appear to be as well-rounded as any team in the conference despite injuries.
1. Brigham Young Cougars
The Sun Devils need the undefeated Cougars to defeat both Texas Tech and Cincinnati to advance their hopes to return to the conference title game - the pressure is on freshman QB Bear Bachmeier to show up in a major way moving forward.
The Cougars and Sun Devils taking care of business over the rest of the season may end up resulting in the two teams facing off in Arlington on championship Saturday in December.
