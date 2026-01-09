Big 12 Quarterback Additions Pose Immediate Threat to Arizona State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into the 2026 season seeking to win their second Big 12 title in three seasons as a member.
The Sun Devils are building towards the upcoming season after entering the final week of the regular season with a chance to reach the conference title game, but are now potentially set to face an even tougher path to get back due to moves that rival programs have made to reload their rosters.
Arizona State on SI briefly covers the three key QB moves that rival conference teams have made in the last week.
Baylor is Adding Former Five Star Recruit
Dave Aranda's back is against the wall for the third consecutive season in 2026 after an incredibly disappointing 2025 season.
Baylor star QB Sawyer Robertson is out of eligibility after two-plus seasons as the starting player at the position - Aranda has reloaded with a massive commitment from former five-star recruit and Florida standout DJ Lagway.
Lagway, 20, threw for 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in two seasons with the Gators - entering the portal after the season in a search for a fresh start.
Oklahoma State Might Expedite Rebuild With Elite Addition
Oklahoma State went through one of the worst seasons in recent Big 12 history in 2025 - they are in position to rebound from a 1-11 campaign after hiring North Texas head coach Eric Morris.
Morris secured a commitment from his North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker following a 34 touchdown season from the redshirt freshman.
While there are still more roster holes to fill for Morris, the elite quarterback is now in place, and the Cowboys have a chance to compete - they travel to Tempe in 2026 as well.
Texas Tech Set to Retool After Dominant 2025
Texas Tech enjoyed an incredible 12-2 campaign that ended on a sour note with a 23-0 loss to Oregon in the College Football Playoff last week.
Head coach Joey McGuire reloaded in recent days by securing a commitment from former Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby, who accounted for 36 touchdowns last season in a revival season of sorts for the Bearcats.
Arizona State was one of the two losses that the Red Raiders suffered in 2025, with the Sun Devils making a return trip to Lubbock in 2026 to face Sorsby and a front seven that will be reshaped in the weeks to come
