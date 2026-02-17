Tracking Key Stats and Trends for Arizona State-Texas Tech Battle

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 4-8 Big 12) are entering what is arguably the most consequential game of the 2025-26 season against Texas Tech (19-6, 9-3) at home on Tuesday night.

Both Arizona State and Texas Tech are coming off of key victories - with each also having a vested interest in winning this game. Arizona State is seeking to jumpstart a late-season surge, while Texas Tech is attempting to secure the Big 12 regular season crown.

Follow key stats and trends ahead of Tuesday night's matchup with Arizona State on SI below.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) fouls Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Following Key Stats Heading Into Matchup

4: The number of ranked wins that Texas Tech holds this season. The Red Raiders defeated Duke on December 20 - serving as one of only two of the Blue Devils' losses this season. Texas Tech also took down Brigham Young, Houston, and Arizona in league play.

14/26: The offensive and defensive efficiency rankings that Texas Tech holds according to KenPom as of Monday. Texas Tech's elevated offensive efforts this season are due to a collective effort, but especially J.T. Toppin's 21.9 and Christian Anderson's 19.1 points per contest. The Red Raiders' defensive mentality that has been a mainstay for many years has remained intact as well, as they remain top 30 on that end of the ball.

4-3: Texas Tech's record in true road games. The Red Raiders have lost to Illinois, Houston, and UCF under those circumstances this season, with many of their games coming at home.

38.9: Texas Tech's three point percentage this season. Christian Anderson (43.5), Donovan Atwell (44.6) and Jaylen Petty (36.2) pace the Red Raiders' elevated shooting efforts.

47-15: Texas Tech's record over the last two seasons. This has been one of the best two-year stretches in the history of the program. Grant McCasland took the Red Raiders to the elite eight and nearly the final four last season. Now, Texas Tech is preparing to make a run at the Big 12 title - with Tempe serving as the first step in that quest.

6-4: Arizona State's record against Texas Tech in head-to-head scenarios. Texas Tech defeated Arizona State in double overtime in Lubbock on February 12 of last year by a score of 111-106, while also taking down the Sun Devils by a score of 85-57 in Tempe on March 8. Now, the two teams only take on one another once in the 2025-26 campaign.

Mar 8, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) blocks a shot by Arizona State Sun Devils guard Alston Mason (1) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .

Please follow us on X when you click right here , as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!