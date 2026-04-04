Why Arizona State Must Add Transfer Dillan Shaw

TEMPE -- The first week-plus of the Randy Bennett era for Arizona State men's basketball has been eventful to say the least.

Between Bennett's health issues, the extreme measures being taken to assemble an all-star coaching staff, and the transfer portal set to open, there has been no shortage of headlines for the program over the last 10 days.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The transfer portal, which opens this coming Tuesday, has been of particular intrigue, as speculation has circulated that Arizona State will be able to poach former players Bennett coached at St. Mary's.

One of those standouts is Dillan Shaw, a current freshman who announced an intention to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. There's little doubt that the G/F should be a top target for the Sun Devils beginning next week - ASU on SI makes the arguments why below.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Shaw Is High Floor Wing That Provides All-Around Value

The 6'7" guard/forward was previously rated as a top 100 prospect in the class of 2025 - and for great reason.

Shaw is a versatile shotmaker, has an intriguing defensive upside, and typically avoids making game-wrecking mental errors. This is demonstrated by his 1.5 steals/blocks per game, shooting nearly 42% from three-point range, and averaging only one turnover per contest.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) passes the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

While Shaw has yet to flash a high-end ability to score out of structure, he was a consistent floor-spacer, reached double-digit scoring figures 10 times, and already has 22 starts under his belt in 33 games played.

Ultimately, Shaw is an ideal fit in the system, has familiarity with Bennett, and has three full seasons of eligibility to grow into an even more complete player.

Adding Shaw Raises ASU's Floor This Coming Season

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster (7) fights for position against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) and Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Arizona State fans are already prepared to discuss the program's ceiling under Bennett, but year one should be more realistically predicated on raising the floor. The 2025-26 season saw the program come close to reaching its ceiling, which points to 20 wins in the 2026-27 season being attainable - if the roster is successfully constructed to match Bennett's vision.

The addition of Shaw would only raise the floor for the team, while also setting the runway for several more years of growth within the confines of a well-equipped coaching staff that is sure to make waves in a Big 12 that continues to get more competitive by the year. The Sun Devils look for a major bounce-back campaign with Bennett at the helm.