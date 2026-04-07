How ASU Rebounds From Prized Guard's Transfer Portal Entrance
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TEMPE -- The first two weeks of the Randy Bennett era have gone relatively smoothly for the Arizona State Sun Devils, even as the freshly minted head coach works through some health concerns.
Unfortunately, a major wrench was thrown into the Sun Devils' offseason plans early Tuesday morning when Sam Kayser of League Ready reported that sophomore guard Noah Meeusen is entering the transfer portal following his lone season in Tempe.
Meeusen joins Adante Holiman, Kash Polk, and Marcus Adams Jr. as players who have officially moved on from Arizona State - the exit of several players wasn't entirely unexpected, but the Belgian guard's departure does sting a bit.
Why Meeusen's Exit Hurts
Meeusen's exit is tough to digest for many reasons - most vital of which is the obvious fit that the combo guard would find in Bennett's operations.
Meeusen is a dynamic player on both sides of the ball - his 6'5" frame points to a player that is more of a two-guard, but his playmaking chops comfortably slot him in as a "tweener," which isn't a negative thing in any manner. Meeusen is also an above-average rebounder, has a scoring ability that is likely to translate to an even higher degree next season, and was one of the most effective individual defenders in recent years for the Sun Devils.
Why Meeusen's Exit Can Still Have Positive Tint
It's challenging to look at this situation positively, as Meeusen was well-liked during his time in Tempe, was a strong fit in Bennett's system on paper, and would advance the hopes of having continuity - but there is a silver lining potentially baked into the midst of this exit.
There's a distinct possibility that Bennett will be able to land either one or both of Mikey Lewis and Dillan Shaw, both of whom were former four-star recruits who spent time under his leadership at St. Mary's.
Shaw and Lewis aren't necessarily combo guards - the former is actually more of a wing. However, each brings different variables that Meeusen presents to the court, which could create a logjam in the rotation - this presents a conundrum for Bennett.
Ultimately, this might be a case of continuity between Bennett and his former players, taking a front-row seat to the Sun Devils' roster building ahead of a highly anticipated 2026-27 season. This should not be looked at as a reason to despair.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.