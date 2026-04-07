How ASU Rebounds From Prized Guard's Transfer Portal Entrance

TEMPE -- The first two weeks of the Randy Bennett era have gone relatively smoothly for the Arizona State Sun Devils, even as the freshly minted head coach works through some health concerns.

Unfortunately, a major wrench was thrown into the Sun Devils' offseason plans early Tuesday morning when Sam Kayser of League Ready reported that sophomore guard Noah Meeusen is entering the transfer portal following his lone season in Tempe.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) shoots the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Meeusen joins Adante Holiman, Kash Polk, and Marcus Adams Jr. as players who have officially moved on from Arizona State - the exit of several players wasn't entirely unexpected, but the Belgian guard's departure does sting a bit.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Why Meeusen's Exit Hurts

Meeusen's exit is tough to digest for many reasons - most vital of which is the obvious fit that the combo guard would find in Bennett's operations.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives around Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Meeusen is a dynamic player on both sides of the ball - his 6'5" frame points to a player that is more of a two-guard, but his playmaking chops comfortably slot him in as a "tweener," which isn't a negative thing in any manner. Meeusen is also an above-average rebounder, has a scoring ability that is likely to translate to an even higher degree next season, and was one of the most effective individual defenders in recent years for the Sun Devils.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) celebrates a three pointer against the Utah Utes in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why Meeusen's Exit Can Still Have Positive Tint

It's challenging to look at this situation positively, as Meeusen was well-liked during his time in Tempe, was a strong fit in Bennett's system on paper, and would advance the hopes of having continuity - but there is a silver lining potentially baked into the midst of this exit.

There's a distinct possibility that Bennett will be able to land either one or both of Mikey Lewis and Dillan Shaw, both of whom were former four-star recruits who spent time under his leadership at St. Mary's.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) passes the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Shaw and Lewis aren't necessarily combo guards - the former is actually more of a wing. However, each brings different variables that Meeusen presents to the court, which could create a logjam in the rotation - this presents a conundrum for Bennett.

Ultimately, this might be a case of continuity between Bennett and his former players, taking a front-row seat to the Sun Devils' roster building ahead of a highly anticipated 2026-27 season. This should not be looked at as a reason to despair.