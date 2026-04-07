How Bennett's Former Players Could Decide ASU's Season
Everyone keeps talking about the transfer portal like it’s just a numbers game, how many players leave, how many come in. But that’s missing the point.
The real question for Arizona State right now is simple: How many of Randy Bennett’s former players actually follow him to Tempe?
Bennett didn’t just build a system at Saint Mary’s; he built a culture. Tough defense, smart offense, disciplined play. That doesn’t just magically transfer over with a new roster. It takes players who already get it.
Familiar Faces = Faster Turnaround
Let’s be real, year one of a new coach is usually messy. Players are learning new systems, chemistry is off, and things just don’t click right away.
But if Bennett can land even two of his former guys, such as Mikey Lewis or Dillan Shaw, that can make a huge difference.
Those players already know what Bennett expects. They know the pace, the style, the little details that win games. And more importantly, they can teach it to everyone else. Instead of a full rebuild, Arizona State could skip straight to being competitive.
Not Every Player Is Coming, and That Can Be a Problem
Here’s the part that’s a little concerning: none of Bennett’s former players entered the portal with a “do not contact” tag.
And let’s be honest, Arizona State isn’t the only program calling. Bigger offers, better NIL deals, or just a better fit could easily lure those players elsewhere. If that happens? Arizona State is back to square one, relying on completely new pieces to figure it out on the fly.
Why Dillan Shaw Might Be the Most Important Name
Out of everyone, Shaw feels like the most realistic and maybe the most important get. If that happens? Arizona State is back to square one, relying on completely new pieces to figure it out on the fly.
He’s the kind of player that doesn’t just fill a roster spot; he sets the tone.
This Isn’t Just About Talent, It’s About Identity
Arizona State doesn’t just need good players right now. They need an identity. And the fastest way to build that? Bring in guys who already lived it.
If Bennett lands two or more of his former players, this team could surprise people way sooner than expected. If not, it’s probably going to be a longer rebuild than fans want to admit.
Either way, don’t get distracted by all the transfer portal noise. This entire season might come down to just a couple of familiar faces and whether they decide to follow their coach one more time.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.