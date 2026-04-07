How Bennett's Former Players Could Decide ASU's Season

Everyone keeps talking about the transfer portal like it’s just a numbers game, how many players leave, how many come in. But that’s missing the point.

The real question for Arizona State right now is simple: How many of Randy Bennett’s former players actually follow him to Tempe?

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Bennett didn’t just build a system at Saint Mary’s; he built a culture. Tough defense, smart offense, disciplined play. That doesn’t just magically transfer over with a new roster. It takes players who already get it.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates his 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Familiar Faces = Faster Turnaround

Let’s be real, year one of a new coach is usually messy. Players are learning new systems, chemistry is off, and things just don’t click right away.

But if Bennett can land even two of his former guys, such as Mikey Lewis or Dillan Shaw , that can make a huge difference.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels guard Mikey Lewis (0) controls the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Those players already know what Bennett expects. They know the pace, the style, the little details that win games. And more importantly, they can teach it to everyone else. Instead of a full rebuild, Arizona State could skip straight to being competitive.

Not Every Player Is Coming, and That Can Be a Problem

Here’s the part that’s a little concerning: none of Bennett’s former players entered the portal with a “do not contact” tag.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And let’s be honest, Arizona State isn’t the only program calling. Bigger offers, better NIL deals, or just a better fit could easily lure those players elsewhere. If that happens? Arizona State is back to square one, relying on completely new pieces to figure it out on the fly.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) passes the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Why Dillan Shaw Might Be the Most Important Name

Out of everyone, Shaw feels like the most realistic and maybe the most important get. If that happens? Arizona State is back to square one, relying on completely new pieces to figure it out on the fly.

He’s the kind of player that doesn’t just fill a roster spot; he sets the tone.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with his bench during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

This Isn’t Just About Talent, It’s About Identity

Arizona State doesn’t just need good players right now. They need an identity. And the fastest way to build that? Bring in guys who already lived it.

If Bennett lands two or more of his former players, this team could surprise people way sooner than expected. If not, it’s probably going to be a longer rebuild than fans want to admit.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Either way, don’t get distracted by all the transfer portal noise. This entire season might come down to just a couple of familiar faces and whether they decide to follow their coach one more time.