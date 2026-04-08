Biggest Eye-Openers From Week 4 of ASU Spring Ball

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at major revelations from Arizona State's week-opening practice on Tuesday

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Arizona State on SI examines how all three levels of the defense are stacking up heading into the home stretch of spring below.

Defensive Line

There has been one standout on the defensive line who has stood above the rest: Michigan State transfer Jalen Thompson has reliably been a game-wrecker who has caught the attention of many, including head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Others beyond Thompson have stepped up through the injury issues that have circulated throughout the line, including Blazen Lono-Wong and freshman Julian Hugo. As for the injury front, C.J. Fite has yet to return to 11 on 11 action, while Zac Swanson was in uniform on Tuesday after spending much of the last year working through a foot injury. My'Keil Gardner is fighting to return from two major injuries sustained in the last year, with the hope of returning in the summer.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Zac Swanson (92) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Linebacker

The hierarchy at the linebacker position is relatively solidified at this point. Owen Long is quite possibly the defensive MVP of spring practices, as the Colorado State transfer has consistently displayed elite awareness and the ability to make plays in different scenarios. Martell Hughes is presumably set to be the second linebacker, while Zyrus Fiaseu will once again be the crucial third piece in the rotation.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prayer Young-Blackgoat and Ramere Davis are two other players who have the potential to factor in. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Iosefa and true freshman Mason Marden are waiting in the wings as well, with the potential to become serious factors on the team later on.

Secondary

There are several moving pieces within the secondary group as a whole, including changes to the coaching staff. The personnel is substantially different as well, as there are eight cornerbacks on scholarship, led by Rodney Bimage Jr. and Ashton Stamps.

The safety position is one of the more underrated on the team, as Kansas transfer Lyrik Rawls has solidified his role as the starting free safety, while Jessiah McGrew and Montana Warren are fighting for a starting role at strong safety. The expectation is that 2025 safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson will be moved to nickel, but there isn't anything firm in the fold yet due to Wilson's recovery from December shoulder surgery.