Why Rodney Bimage Jr. Is Turning Heads at Arizona State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program has been tested in more than one way during the 2025 season - the injury front is one of the most marked tests.
Xavion Alford, Montana Warren, and Jalen Moss have been three of the most substantial. Starting outside, CB Javan Robinson was battling through the game against Texas Christian last Friday.
In came Rodney Bimage Jr.
The freshman took his redshirt year in 2024 and entered the season competing with Nyland Green -among others - to receive significant playing time behind the starting cornerbacks.
Bimage has stepped up in a significant manner when called upon, showing that he truly has been one of the most improved players from year-to-year, which is a significant statement since head coach Kenny Dillingham recently said that he was good enough to play in key games as a true freshman.
The numbers validate the notion - as Bimage has been elite in the sample he has played in this season, making an impact in all five games played this season.
PFSN's Cam Mellor pointed out that Bimage is in the top 10 of yards allowed per snap in coverage, in the same breadth as legitimate NFL prospects such as Texas' Malik Muhammad.
Bimage has more than held his own against a crew of very talented receivers, forced a key pass breakup against Baylor, and has worked his way into being a player that can take a serious workload on a game-to-game basis - even when competing with Keith Abney II/Robinson.
What the Emergence of Bimage Means
- The Houston native becomes another player who has been developed into a true quality collegiate player under Bryan Carrington. Bimage, Abney, Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, and others are players that coaches can recruit around.
- Bimage joins sophomore LB Martell Hughes and a myriad of others as underclassmen on the roster that will make major impacts in the 2026 season. Arizona state coaches know that having already-ready-to-play personnel on the roster is a major benefit.
- Bimage being able to contribute right now adds to the depth and overall talent of the secondary group. Abney, Robinson, Alford, Wilson, Kyndrich Breedlove, and others comprise the potentially best unit of defensive backs that have suited up in Tempe in years.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!