How This Linebacker Could Key ASU’s Defense

Fans should be excited for ASU's defense next year. Not only do they have a great cornerback like Ashton Stamps coming in, but Colorado State Linebacker Owen Long also transfering to Kenny Dillingham's squad. Long had a great season where he had 151 total tackles, however he had some moments that truly show how fantastic of a player Long could be.

Long's best game

Long had an outstanding performance agains the Fresno State Bulldogs. In this game against the Bulldogs, Long had a total of 17 tackles. This number alone would be impressive, but the fact that out of those 17 total tackles, half of them, 9, where solo tackles were great. It shows that Long is a difference maker of his own and can make plays when called upon. What was also great in this game is that Long had a sack as well.

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback E.J. Warner (13) is sacked by Colorado State Rams linebacker Owen Long (40) in the first quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The sack came by Long on the first drive of the game for Fresno State. It was a 2nd and 13, and Fresono State's Quarterback, EJ Warner roled out to the right side, and he was chased down by Long as well as other Colorado State defenders and Long was able to close out on the sack. On this play, Long showed great speed as he was able to chase down Warner and to bring him down before Warner had the opportunity to throw the ball away and to avoid a negative play. What was impactful about about this sack by Long was because the sack caused a lose of 7 yards, making it a 3rd and 20, on the next play Warner got a 15 yard throw. So, if Long did it make a sack, Warner's 15 yard throw would have converted a 3rd and 13.

An Honorable Mention for best game

Another note worthy performance for Long to mention is his game against the Air Force Falcons. In this game Long had 17 total tackles, however, only 3 of those were solo. Still, 17 total tackles is a good number, but where things get impressive is that Long had a sack as well ths game. The sack came in the beginning of the second quarter where Long sacked Air Force QB Josh Johnson on a 2nd and 8, after the sack, two plays later, Air Force punted.

Oct 19, 2024; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons tight end Bruin Fleischmann (88) pulls in a pass under pressure from Colorado State Rams defensive back Jack Howell (17) as linebacker Owen Long (40) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Long's fit into Brian Ward's defense

Long's ability to sack is similar to that of Keyshaun Elliott's ability. Last year, Elliott lead the Sun Devils defense in both sacks and tackles. So, Brian Ward has shown before that he can tap into the skillset of linebackers and to get the most out of them as a player. Now, does this mean that Long will lead ASU in sacks? Not necessarily, but it means that opposing offenses will have to look out for him as a possible pass rusher threat as well as a great tackler player as well.

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another way that Long could link up well with Ward is that Long showed his consistency and Ward has shown his ability to improve players over time. In terms of Long, in every game last year except for two, Long had at least double digit tackles in every game. For Ward, players got better under him last year, one example is Elijah O'Neal who improved as the season went on. If Long continues his consistency plus Ward's great coaching, Long could reach his true potential as a really great player very quickly.

Overall, Long has a lot of great potential for ASU's defense and it will be a joy to watch him play under Brian Ward.

