Biggest Highlights From Arizona State's Pro Day
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TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2026 Pro Day is nearly two weeks in the rearview, but the aftermath of a day that was monitored by representatives from 31 of 32 NFL franchises is still being felt across the program.
The Sun Devils continue to build up a reputation of being one of the premier destinations for professional development under the guidance of Kenny Dillingham. The notion continues to get backed up at seemingly every turn, especially on March 27, which was a fruitful day for prospective NFL talent.
Jeff Sims Displays Explosive Athleticism, Largely Impresses As Passer
Sims started seven games across the last two seasons at quarterback - displaying a noticeable leap as a passer throughout the 2025 season.
The Florida native went into the combine seeking to put a dent into the way the league perceives him as a quarterback prospect in a relatively weak class - he did just that.
Sims measured in at just over 6'3", weighed 222 pounds, had a wingspan of over 6'6", and excelled in many other areas, most notably an incredible 4.42 40-yard dash.
The former Sun Devil also flashed as a passer, connecting on all throws from inside 15 yards and displaying a deep ball that has improved ever since joining Arizona State.
Malik McClain Boasts Impressive Physical Profile
McClain had several standout moments over his two seasons at Arizona State, but was unable to fully put everything together due to a myriad of factors, including the instability of the offense as a result of injuries.
The Penn State transfer put together an unbelievable showing in physical testing, as he measured in at 6'4" and owns a wingspan of over 80 inches. He also posted a vertical jump of 40 inches, bench-pressed 40 reps, and ran an impressive 40 time.
Keith Abney Solidifying As Day Two Pick
Abney is perhaps the biggest riser that Arizona State has developed in recent years as far as draft stock is concerned - Pro Day confirmed this notion.
Abney came in at under 5'10" but has an impressive wingspan and hand size to counter that potential concern. The Texas native also excelled in positional drills and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash - further cementing his status as a quality prospect that teams will be lining up to select come draft weekend.
Watch out for the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys as potential destinations here - those are the two franchises that are preferred landing spots accoring to an anonymous source.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.