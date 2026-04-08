Biggest Highlights From Arizona State's Pro Day

TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2026 Pro Day is nearly two weeks in the rearview, but the aftermath of a day that was monitored by representatives from 31 of 32 NFL franchises is still being felt across the program.

The Sun Devils continue to build up a reputation of being one of the premier destinations for professional development under the guidance of Kenny Dillingham. The notion continues to get backed up at seemingly every turn, especially on March 27, which was a fruitful day for prospective NFL talent.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeff Sims Displays Explosive Athleticism, Largely Impresses As Passer

Sims started seven games across the last two seasons at quarterback - displaying a noticeable leap as a passer throughout the 2025 season.

The Florida native went into the combine seeking to put a dent into the way the league perceives him as a quarterback prospect in a relatively weak class - he did just that.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sims measured in at just over 6'3", weighed 222 pounds, had a wingspan of over 6'6", and excelled in many other areas, most notably an incredible 4.42 40-yard dash.

The former Sun Devil also flashed as a passer, connecting on all throws from inside 15 yards and displaying a deep ball that has improved ever since joining Arizona State.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Malik McClain (12) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Malik McClain Boasts Impressive Physical Profile

McClain had several standout moments over his two seasons at Arizona State, but was unable to fully put everything together due to a myriad of factors, including the instability of the offense as a result of injuries.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Malik McClain (12) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Penn State transfer put together an unbelievable showing in physical testing, as he measured in at 6'4" and owns a wingspan of over 80 inches. He also posted a vertical jump of 40 inches, bench-pressed 40 reps, and ran an impressive 40 time.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keith Abney Solidifying As Day Two Pick

Abney is perhaps the biggest riser that Arizona State has developed in recent years as far as draft stock is concerned - Pro Day confirmed this notion.

Abney came in at under 5'10" but has an impressive wingspan and hand size to counter that potential concern. The Texas native also excelled in positional drills and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash - further cementing his status as a quality prospect that teams will be lining up to select come draft weekend.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Watch out for the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys as potential destinations here - those are the two franchises that are preferred landing spots accoring to an anonymous source.