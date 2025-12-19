Jeff Sims Discusses Ending College Career, Future of ASU Football

TEMPE -- Arizona State starting QB Jeff sims spoke to media following Thursday's practice, covering a wide range of topics - including cherishing his final weeks as a college athlete, his NFL influences, and more.

On Underclassmen Receiving Reps

"It's fun to see everybody just progress. You know, especially the younger guys getting the reps. You know, they excited to get out there, and you can tell that they have a passion for the game, like they just, they just have to having fun with the guys."

Offensive players such as freshman RB Demarius "Man Man" Robinson, AJ Ia, and others have emerged over the last two weeks of practice.

On Appreciating End Of Career

"I think just being around your teammates. You know, it's the last time this team ever be together and just just cherishing every moment with them. You know, having fun when you can just compete."

On NFL Influences

"I don't really admire anybody, but I try to, like, watch a lot of players. Like, I watch a lot of Aaron Rodgers, a lot of Lamar (Jackson), lot of Josh Allen, and just a player that I would say that like inspires me is probably Jalen Hurts, just hearing his story and hear how he handled himself through everything, and just to see where he's at now."

Sims undoubtedly has NFL talent and has a strong selection of players that he pays close attention to in the path to reach the pro level.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On NFL Aspirations

"I mean, however I get in there, I really don't, it really don't matter to me. Long as I get in there, I had to be that'll make my year. You know, that'll make my life, because I've been working this whole, I'm working my whole life for this."

On Sam Leavitt's Departure

"I mean, he felt like that was the best decision for him, and, you know, I'm gonna support him one way, either right or wrong. You know, that's my dog. That's family. So I feel like, if he felt like that was best decision for him, that's, I feel like that was the right decision."

The conclusion of the Leavitt saga isn't one that was desired by the fanbase, but Kenny Dillingham certainly has a strong plan in place to supplement for the loss.

On Portal Process For Self vs. Leavitt

"His process will probably be way different. Sam can probably go anywhere you want, but mine, I was just waiting, you know, just to see who is going to take that chance on you. But I know for Sam, I feel like he him. For him, he just got to pick the right fit, and I know he's going to succeed wherever he goes, just top guy. He is hard worker. And I just feel like it's going to be an exciting year for Sam."

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is consoled by quarterback Jeff Sims (6) after a loss against the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

