Malik McClain is Undeniable Bright Spot in Arizona State Loss
TEMPE -- There weren't many silver linings for the Arizona State football team on Saturday night following a decisive 24-16 loss to the Houston Cougars.
The loss narrowed the number of paths the program has to return to the Big 12 title game and was marred by numerous shortcomings, but there were a small handful of positives to take out of the nightmare game.
The most obvious is senior Malik McClain - who stepped up to post a career-best game in the midst of number one receiver Jordyn Tyson missing the game due to an undisclosed hamstring injury.
McClain took some time to get into a groove on Saturday - not truly breaking out until the second half of the game - but the Penn State transfer eventually settled on seven catches for 159 yards.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham embraced McClain stepping up when needed, and stated that he believes the performance is a possible foundation for the rest of the 2025 campaign following the game.
"Yeah, it was awesome to see Malik really flash tonight. That was a positive. What do you have? Seven catches, 160 yards. That was that showed up all spring ball, fall camp. So not kind of getting that back. That could be big for us, you know, as we progress towards the end of the season and hopefully, you know, start, you know, who knows where the other guy's statuses are. But I thought those guys stepped up, you know, pretty good. Specifically, Malik."
McClain transferred to Tempe following the 2023 season, with the plan being that he would sit out the entire 2024 season. The season-ending injury to Tyson in the regular season finale forced McClain into action for the final two games - he delivered with a 42-yard touchdown in the Peach Bowl against Texas.
The 6'5" pass catcher entered the season with high hopes following that display, as he was placed on the front-line of a group that was expected to be improved compared to a season ago. McClain struggled to gain traction in the first several games of the season - never hauling in more than two catches in a game prior to this week.
McClain's athleticism, secure hands, and ability to create separation were all on display in week nine - this appears to be the sign of what is to come.
What Receiving Core Looks Like Moving Forward
It's unclear whether Tyson will return or not this week against Iowa State - more clarity will come in the next few days.
It feels like there's no choice but to give McClain substantial run even if Tyson is able to go, although Jaren Hamilton and Jalen Moss have earned reps as well.
