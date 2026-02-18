Bobby Hurley Discusses Monumental ASU Win, Confidence in Coaching Ability

TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley spoke with media in a post-game setting in lieu of a massive 72-67 win over the #13 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Tempe.

Hurley discussed confidence in his coaching ability, what the Sun Devils can do to build positive momentum moving forward, and much more.

Below is a partial transcript from the press conference - with added commentary.

On Celebrating Victory

"It's just great to celebrate with your guys and to see them have that moment. We had a week to get fresh and prepare for this game, and Texas Tech is an outstanding team, great program. Grant (McCasland) does a fantastic job. They are great players, playing at Arizona on Saturday and then having to come back here, we had a little more time to prepare, and I think that that helped us."

Hurley seems to truly believe that Arizona State having a full week off (rest and preparation time) gifted them the advantage that resulted in the win. This is despite the Sun Devils only having eight rotation players available for the contest with Bryce Ford being ruled out prior to tip-off.

On Desert Financial Arena Atmosphere

"It was a great atmosphere. It was it was electric atmosphere. And I think our guys fed off it. And it was very important at a number of different occasions in the second half where we needed to step up and make stops and make a big play. So certainly, especially for a nine o'clock game, thought it was really good atmosphere."

The attendance of nearly 7,000 fans was exceptional for a late-night game in the middle of the week, with the student section aiding in building up one of the more lively environments in Tempe this season.

On Moe Odum's Performance

"Yeah, he's been doing that, you know, just about the entire season. He's got to be one of the more difficult players to guard in our league, just because of how shifty he is with the ball and his ability to shoot. He got fouled on threes twice today, because people have to honor that part of his game."

Odum scored 23, knocked down a trio of three-point looks, and was largely exceptional all-around in the victory. The senior point guard still leads the team in scoring and assists, while almost leading in steals. The Pepperdine transfer has been an undeniable bright spot during this season and has potential to be a difference maker come conference tournament time.

On Confidence in Abilities as Coach

"I don't care about doubters, what people say and all that stuff. I mean, I've coached against some of the best coaches in the country. I've been doing it now for 11 years here, and so I feel like I'm in my in my element, that I could go toe to toe with anybody. So I'm very confident in my abilities. But for me to have that confidence, you know, you need to have guys like I have, and the players that that I played tonight, when you have guys that fight and battle like that, then there's going to be, you know, a level of confidence on my end to my abilities."

Hurley has done an admirable job for the most part during his 11 seasons in Tempe, namely in taking three different Sun Devil teams to the NCAA tournament - for a program that has historically struggled to make it to March. Hurley has also earned several program-defining victories, including several over rival Arizona, a pair of triumphs over Bill Self's Kansas program, and a home win over UCLA during the 2021-22 season. If this is really it for Hurley at Arizona State, there's no doubt that the 54-year old gave it his all for the program

Arizona State returns to action on Saturday afternoon when the team takes to the road to face the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas.

