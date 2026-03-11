TEMPE -- The consensus sentiment surrounding the future of Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley has been that there won't be one.

The 11th-year leader of the program is in the final months of his contract - it expires at the end of June - as he was not extended following a 13-20 season in 2024-25 in a year where the Sun Devils were labeled one of the disappointing teams in the Big 12.

The expectation has been that the 54-year old would need to take the team to the NCAA tournament this season to receive an extension - and even that feat may not be enough.

Hurley had some interesting things to say about multiple reports on Monday that all but shut the door on a potential return following an opening-round 83-79 victory over Baylor on Tuesday.

Hurley Addresses Future at ASU

Hurley started out the post-game press conference by addressing the reports, acknowledging that he talked with the team about the topic.

“I talk with the team and saw the reports. Don’t want to, like, hide anything from them... They play for each other, I’m coaching them to the best to my ability. I have not been told anything."

Perhaps the most interesting development here was that Hurley didn't necessarily deny that there is credence behind the multiple reports, although he is focused on taking things one day at a time and hasn't personally heard anything from Arizona State administration.

“Although the source is reputable and a guy that I know. So, I’m just doing my job and coaching my team and enjoying these moments with this group right now.”

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman refuted the initial report from Jeff Goodman and confirmation from On3's Pete Nakos - calling the report "premature" in the process, although it certainly appears as if there is still an expectation that the only thing that has potential to buy more time for Hurley is the Sun Devils making a surprise run in the Big 12 tournament that results in a selection to the 68-team NCAA field.

Regardless of what happens in the days ahead, Hurley has been at the forefront of several genuinely exhilarating seasons and moments in Tempe - including a clear-cut positive trajectory that was being cultivated prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The simple fact that Hurley is enjoying the ride in the moment and that the team is playing with immense effort should serve as another example that the former simply will not fade away without a fight.

The Sun Devils are back in action against the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday morning.

Read more on Arizona State’s path forward in the Big 12 tournament here - including key bracket information, and on what the Sun Devils must do to earn an NCAA tournament berth here .

