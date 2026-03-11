Breaking Down Arizona State's Tournament Win Over Baylor, Next Round

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at ASU's first-round victory in the Big 12 tournament over Baylor, as well as what lies ahead for the Sun Devils on Wednesday, when the team rematches against Iowa State.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Below is a partial transcript from head coach Bobby Hurley's post-game press conference following a win over Oklahoma State on February 10.

On Setting Tone Early

“I know we set the tone early in the game with establishing our ability to get some rebounds. We missed shots, but we're able to get second chance opportunities. It's probably the biggest differential we've had in second chance points all season. So great job for the guys. Stuff you watch the film Colorado game, and talked a lot about in practice, the guys really internalized focusing on rebounding the ball.”

On Santiago Trouet’s Performance

“Yeah, I mean, he just, I think he takes that personal. That's probably the skill that he possesses that as a separator for him when he is really focused on rebounding, and the ankle felt better, and he looked better in practice yesterday, too.”

On Defense Being Disruptive

“Yeah, you know, turning them 17 times was a big, big for us, because we didn't shoot a crate again like this is the second time in three games that, you know, we went five for 20, I think, against Utah, and five for 21 tonight from three and still were able to win. So that's good, because usually we would need around 10 made threes in a game to win against an opponent like this.”

On Satisfaction of Team Responding to Adversity

“Yes, I never really that concerned if we get our feet under us in a game, that our guys aren't going to be resilient and fight back from something. I expected them to make a run, even when I think we're 12 or 13 in the first half, I forget exactly what the number was, but we had a couple of turnovers. And, you know, they hit some threes and scored in transition. A very good transition team. If you turn the ball over, that's where they could really hurt you. So, but we, you know, they cut it to one, or might have taken the lead in the first half, and we had, we finished the half very well.”

Read more on Arizona State’s path forward in the Big 12 tournament here - including key bracket information, and on what the Sun Devils must do to earn an NCAA tournament berth here .

