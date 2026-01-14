Bobby Hurley Praises Star Arizona Forward Ahead of Matchup

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to earn a marquee victory that would very likely define the 2025-26 season on Wednesday night against the Arizona Wildcats.

The 16-0 Wildcats are ranked as the top team in the nation behind several impressive victories over high-level power league competition.

One of the main catalysts behind the start has been freshman forward Koa Peat, who is an Arizona native. The 18 year old phenom has taken the college basketball world by storm 16 games into his career behind an exceptional effort as a finisher, tertiary playmaker, and defender - this is something that has been noticed by many.

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) looks on during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Wildcats at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hurley is one of the figures that recognizes Peat's rise to stardom, with the 11th-year head coach giving props to the forward following Tuesday's practice.

Peat's Contributions Are Invaluable to Arizona

What was Hurley's main takeaway surrounding Peat?

That the freshman already plays akin to an upperclassman.

“Yeah, he's a special talent. Really. He's been a winner at every stage. He's done it high school level and USA basketball, and he's a big part of what they do now. And doesn't play like a freshman, doesn't look like a freshman.”

Peat is one of the most accomplished prep players in the history of the state of Arizona - with this translating to his collegiate career as well, to the tune of 14.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 2.9 APG.

The prep career certainly serves as a tie-in to a deeper meaning behind this matchup that will be addressed below.

Peat's Arizona State Ties Are Extensive

It's not much of a secret that Arizona State and Arizona went through a contentious, multi-year battle to earn a commitment from Peat.

While the top 10 recruit entertained offers from a trio of Texas schools (Baylor, Texas, Houston), it always appeared destined that he would remain in-state.

There was a point in the recruitment process that it seemed as if Arizona State took the lead in landing Peat, especially behind securing a great 2025 class that included Joson Sanon and Jayden Quaintance.

The hopes of actually landing Peat waned as the season that ended 13-20 continued to worsen, and the class of 2025 phenom ultimately selected to play for Tommy Lloyd despite whispers that he formed a strong rapport with Hurley.

This will lilely add a wrinkle into the rivalry this season, although Arizona has an absolute roster advantage going into the contest.

