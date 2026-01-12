Previewing Arizona State's Upcoming Road Trip

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State basketball squad is back on track after snapping a four-game losing streak with an 87-84 win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

The win gave head coach Bobby Hurley a springboard to push the Sun Devils forward in the face of a daunting Big 12 slate - they now stand at 10 wins and aren't at the bottom of league standings.

There's certainly much basketball to be played in the two months of regular season action, with the upcoming road trip potentially being the most markedly challenging of any other stretch they have this season.

Wednesday: @ #1 Arizona

Arizona will serve as the second of three ranked opponents to start the conference road schedule for the Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are ranked as the top team in the nation for a reason, as they sit at 16-0 with statement wins over Florida, UCLA, UConn, Auburn, and Alabama. The offense is paced by eight players that average at least five points per contest - with freshman talents in forward Koa Peat and guard Bryaden Burries being the catalyst of a unit that averages north of 91 points.

History is against Arizona State going into this game as well, as the program has only won five games in Tucson since the turn of the century - though it doesn't appear to be something that phases this specific team.

Arizona State-Arizona is set to tip-off at 8:30 P.M. MST on Wednesday night.

Jan 25, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) passes the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Nico Mannion (1) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Sunday: @ #7 Houston

Arizona State caps off one of the most challenging stretches that a singular team will have to go through all season in a Sunday afternoon game against the defending national runner-up in the Houston Cougars.

The Cougars are seeking to cap off a return to the glory the program had in the 1980's this season, and a 15-1 start certainly bodes well for that pursuit.

The lone loss came to Tennessee - a top 25 caliber team - which shouldn't impact how Kelvin Sampson's squad this season is viewed. This especially reigns true in the fact that the roster construction of the 2025-26 team. The guard trio of Emanuel Sharp, Kingston Flemings, and Milos Uzan significantly increases the ceiling offensively, while Chris Cenac Jr. is as talented of a big as the program has had in years.

Arizona State-Houston is set for a start time of 3 P.M. MST on January 18.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .