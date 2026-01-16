Bobby Hurley Praises Star Guard for Consistent Leadership

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 1-3 Big 12) took another tumble on Wednesday night - as they fell to the #1 Arizona Wildcats by a score of 89-82 in what was an incredibly competitive contest in Tucson.

The Wildcats seemed as if they were ready to take over the game at several points, but - to the credit of Arizona State - they were unable to extend the lead beyond 12 points.

A massive driving force behind Arizona State staying within striking distance was none other than senior point guard Moe Odum, who once again paced the team with 23 points and seven assists - also knocking down several shots in the process that kept the Sun Devils in the game.

Head coach Bobby Hurley went out of his way to praise Odum at the end of the joint press conference following the game.

"I mean, really, in a place like this, and I've been there as a player to have to struggle in the first half, shooting it, making shots, he just kept competing. And then the second half he was like, a different guy at the offensive ends, put us on our back to kind of stay in the game at different moments. So you know that's that's what real leaders do, guys that got guts, and I'm glad he's on my team."

Odum's Presence is Positive in Tempe

The Sun Devils and Hurley struck gold in the transfer portal in March by landing Odum from Pepperdine following the season, which included a 24 point performance against Gonzaga mid-season.

The New York native spent one season at Pepperdine following his first two being spent at Pacific University - he posted among the highest assist per game totals in division one (7.5), while also expanding his scoring volume and three-point efficiency.

Odum has frequently been praised for what he brings off of the court as much as his on-court statistical output, as players such as Marcus Adams Jr. and Bryce Ford have alluded to. Odum's continued leadership, positive outlook, and tangibly strong play in clutch moments have contributed to the Sun Devils being positioned to reach their first NCAA tournament since the 2022-23 season.

The Sun Devils return to play on Sunday afternoon, when they conclude the two-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against the seventh-ranked Houston Cougars - where Odum has the potential to crack a challenging code that is the Houston defense.

