Arizona State's Bowl Future Virtually Set in Stone

The Sun Devils are very likely to play in one of two bowl games in the coming weeks.

Kevin Hicks

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The 2025 regular season is officially in the past for the Arizona State Sun Devils following a 23-7 loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Friday night.

The Sun Devils officially finished the 12-game trek with an 8-4 record, a two win decrease from year two of the Kenny Dillingham era - although the team also faced much more adversity compared to last season.

The adversity doesn't aid the program in terms of returning to the College Football Playoff this campaign, but it also doesn't entail that the conclusion of the season is meaningless either.

Arizona State on SI explores where Arizona State might find themselves playing in what will be the encore to an overall successful season.

ESPN: Different Selections

Kyle Bonagura: LA Bowl vs. UNLV

Mark Schlabach: Sun Bowl vs. Clemson

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman reported on Friday night that it is very likely that Arizona State will either find themselves playing in the LA Bowl on December 13 or the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas on December 31.

UNLV would be a fascinating challenge, as they proved to be one of the better mid-major programs once again this season - this time under the guidance of former power five coach Dan Mullen.

As for Clemson - the Tigers experienced a disappointing 7-5 regular season in their own right, but facing off against Dabo Swinney and senior QB Cade Klubnik would be a nice consolation in terms of facing off with a premier program with the chance to end the season on a high note.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

CBS Sports: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons dropped their final game of the regular season to the Duke Blue Devils by a score of 49-32 to end the 12-game stretch with an 8-4 record.

Although they were out of contention for an appearance in the ACC title game beforehand, the eight wins accrued is considered a success in year one of the Jake Dickert era - this would also mark a reuinion between Dickert and Arizona State DC Brian Ward, who was his DC at Washington State in 2022.

Defensive coordinator Brian Ward instructs his players during ASU fall camp practice on Aug. 2, 2024, at Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

ASU on SI: Sun Bowl vs. SMU

SMU had a prime opportunity to return to the CFP on Saturday night, but fell to the Cal Golden Bears.

This would be a matchup between a pair of talented teams that took slight steps back in 2025 due to various factors - it would also feature two rising coaches that have displayed significant commitment to their current schools.

