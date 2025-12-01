Arizona State's Bowl Future Virtually Set in Stone
TEMPE -- The 2025 regular season is officially in the past for the Arizona State Sun Devils following a 23-7 loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Friday night.
The Sun Devils officially finished the 12-game trek with an 8-4 record, a two win decrease from year two of the Kenny Dillingham era - although the team also faced much more adversity compared to last season.
The adversity doesn't aid the program in terms of returning to the College Football Playoff this campaign, but it also doesn't entail that the conclusion of the season is meaningless either.
Arizona State on SI explores where Arizona State might find themselves playing in what will be the encore to an overall successful season.
ESPN: Different Selections
Kyle Bonagura: LA Bowl vs. UNLV
Mark Schlabach: Sun Bowl vs. Clemson
Arizona State insider Chris Karpman reported on Friday night that it is very likely that Arizona State will either find themselves playing in the LA Bowl on December 13 or the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas on December 31.
UNLV would be a fascinating challenge, as they proved to be one of the better mid-major programs once again this season - this time under the guidance of former power five coach Dan Mullen.
As for Clemson - the Tigers experienced a disappointing 7-5 regular season in their own right, but facing off against Dabo Swinney and senior QB Cade Klubnik would be a nice consolation in terms of facing off with a premier program with the chance to end the season on a high note.
CBS Sports: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest
The Demon Deacons dropped their final game of the regular season to the Duke Blue Devils by a score of 49-32 to end the 12-game stretch with an 8-4 record.
Although they were out of contention for an appearance in the ACC title game beforehand, the eight wins accrued is considered a success in year one of the Jake Dickert era - this would also mark a reuinion between Dickert and Arizona State DC Brian Ward, who was his DC at Washington State in 2022.
ASU on SI: Sun Bowl vs. SMU
SMU had a prime opportunity to return to the CFP on Saturday night, but fell to the Cal Golden Bears.
This would be a matchup between a pair of talented teams that took slight steps back in 2025 due to various factors - it would also feature two rising coaches that have displayed significant commitment to their current schools.
