Naming Who Will, Won't Play for ASU in Sun Bowl

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4) are set to close out the 2025 season on December 31 against the Duke Blue Devils (8-5) in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 23-7 loss to the Arizona Wildcats on November 28, while the Blue Devils became the 2025 ACC champions on December 6 after defeating Virginia.

The Sun Devil program can rest much easier now definitively knowing that head coach Kenny Dillingham will be back for the 2026 season - now the focus is now fully on the game, with the questions now surrounding who will and will not participate in the game next Wednesday.

Arizona State on SI covers who is in and out of the bowl game below.

IN: DL C.J. Fite, LB Jordan Crook, DL Justin Wodtly

Fite - a junior and 2024 All-Big 12 selection - announced a return for his senior season in 2026 earlier in the week in a social media post. He will be the leader of the defense and one of the very best if not the absolute best player on Brian Ward's defense next season.

Crook and Wodtly also stated that they would play in the game following practices in the last two weeks - stating that they will finish what was started in Tempe when they joined the program two years ago.

OUT: WR Jordyn Tyson, CB Keith Abney II, TE Chamon Metayer, RB Raleek Brown, RT Max Iheanachor, EDGE Clayton Smith, LB Keyshaun Elliott

Tyson and Abney are juniors that announced entrances into the NFL draft over the last week-plus. Tyson is projected to be a top-10 pick in the draft, while Abney is projected anywhere between a first and third round selection. There isn't as much intel on the other players, although there is reason to believe that all of the rest of the crew will be selected at some point during day three of the draft. Smith also had a knee procedure following the regular season - this ensured he would be inactive.

Players that are injured and/or expected to enter the transfer portal - such as Sam Leavitt - will obviously not particiapte as well.

UNCLEAR: S Myles "Ghost" Rowser

Rowser has been practicing with the team, but his status is currently unknown after previously declaring for the draft. The status of the star safery will be updated as more is known.

Arizona State-Duke is set to begin at noon on December 31 at the Sun Bowl in El Paso.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .