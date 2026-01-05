Breaking Down What Makes Arizona State's Cutter Boley Special

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham has potentially found the starting quarterback for the 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils.

Redshirt freshman Cutter Boley committed to Arizona State on Saturday night in lieu of a very public search for a new arm following weeks of reports that pointed to incumbent starter Sam Leavitt departing.

Boley - a former standout recruit in the class of 2024 - spent two seasons at the University of Kentucky, where he flashed high-level ability, although there were points of critique as well - particularly surrounding his struggles as a processer and decision maker.

Arizona State on SI explores what makes Boley a truly tantalizing talent and worthy of having a chance taken on him by Dillingham

Nov 29, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) passes the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Extremely Live Arm

There's absolutely no way to sidestep the fact that Boley's arm will be amongst the best in the Big 12 in the 2026 season.

Boley has the ability to make many of the throws in the book that cannot be taught - this was showcased in games such as the Kentucky loss to Tennessee in October.

This performance included an impressive 56-yard touchdown toss where the needle was threaded over coverage, as well as a 28-yard touchdown that was made from several yards behind the line of scrimmage and fit in perfectly in tight single coverage. Boley's arm talent is off the charts, and it's simple to see why Dillingham had interest

Mesh rail from Kentucky in the high red zone against zone coverage. Really great job by Cutter Boley. Looks off the wheel and puts the CB in no man’s land. That creates a throwing window and he jams it in there on the back shoulder. Great QBing.pic.twitter.com/kePCZ2EHSM — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) November 9, 2025

Cutter Boley throws his 4th TD of the game. pic.twitter.com/4gx6mpMOI0 — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) October 26, 2025

Natural Improv Ability

Boley has a natural ability to make positive plays off-script - this is independent of the eye-popping arm talent.

Although the upcoming redshirt sophomore isn't quite as quick as Leavitt, he has demonstrated dual threat tendencies, including the ability to move outside the pocket and make incredible throws downfield.

Untapped Potential

This term seems to be one that is overused at times, but is fully deserved here.

There was a time when Leavitt was a relative unknown with ample talent - that worked out quite well, especially in 2024.

Boley has a lot of work to do as a decision maker and in utilizing his arm talent without putting the ball in harm's way, but an NFL skillset is certainly there for the Kentucky native.

Boley will presumably be in an open competition with Jake Fette and Cameron Dyer for the starting role ahead of the 2026 season opener against Morgan State at home, but the former is likely to be in-line to win the job over spring.

