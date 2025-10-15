All Sun Devils

ASU Coaches Get Real on Texas Tech Backup QB Hammond

Texas Tech is in a strong position - regardless of who starts the game at the QB spot.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program is experiencing a crossroads in the 2025 season - as it appears that the sheer volume of key player injuries pile up more every single week.

The status of Sam Leavitt is the topic that has grabbed most of the attention heading into Saturday afternoon's battle with Texas Tech, although the Red Raiders have faced their fair share of uncertainty as well.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) warms up with a walking boot on his foot before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The uncertainty happens to also be at quarterback, as starting QB Behren Morton exited the win over Kansas last Saturday with what is presumed to be an aggravation of an injury that was suffered earlier in the season - he is currently considered day-to-day.

ee
Texas Tech's Behren Morton talks to Reggie Virgil prior to a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Redshirt freshman Will Hammond will receive the start if Morton is unable to go - Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham is well aware of the challenges that the dual threat will present if he is the one who receives the start.

“I mean, everything, he's really good. He's a really good young guy, you know, like they said, they have him on a two year deal, because they, you know, obviously the resources combined with they believe in Him. They knew that."

"You know, this is a guy that's going to be their future, and he, 100% is their future there. He's a phenomenal player. He can make all the throws. You saw him do that at the end of the Utah game. You can see him scramble and make plays with his legs. So he can really, he can really do it all. He's He's a heck of a heck of a player, and he's only getting better.”

Dillingham is referring to the 34-10 victory that Texas Tech secured over Utah in which Hammond entered for an injured Morton, throwing for 169 yards, two touchdowns, and running for 61 yards - all while posting a near-perfect 96.4 QBR.

Arizona State DC Brian Ward is preparing for the possibility of both quarterbacks playing, while highlighting Hammond's impressive track record early on in his career.

What Ward Had to Say on Tuesday

"Yeah, both those quarterbacks are incredibly talented. They got a great future ahead of them. With the with the younger kid, he's shown that he can play at a high level against good competition."

Each quarterback presents a different challenge - Morton is the battle-tested veteran that is unlikely to make the 'costly' mistake, while Hammond is the high-ceiling dual threat that possibly creates more explosive play opportunities for the Red Raiders.

ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward talks to his defense during a spring practice at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe on April 24, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on three major takeaways from the 42-10 loss to Utah here.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.