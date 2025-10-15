ASU Coaches Get Real on Texas Tech Backup QB Hammond
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program is experiencing a crossroads in the 2025 season - as it appears that the sheer volume of key player injuries pile up more every single week.
The status of Sam Leavitt is the topic that has grabbed most of the attention heading into Saturday afternoon's battle with Texas Tech, although the Red Raiders have faced their fair share of uncertainty as well.
The uncertainty happens to also be at quarterback, as starting QB Behren Morton exited the win over Kansas last Saturday with what is presumed to be an aggravation of an injury that was suffered earlier in the season - he is currently considered day-to-day.
Redshirt freshman Will Hammond will receive the start if Morton is unable to go - Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham is well aware of the challenges that the dual threat will present if he is the one who receives the start.
“I mean, everything, he's really good. He's a really good young guy, you know, like they said, they have him on a two year deal, because they, you know, obviously the resources combined with they believe in Him. They knew that."
"You know, this is a guy that's going to be their future, and he, 100% is their future there. He's a phenomenal player. He can make all the throws. You saw him do that at the end of the Utah game. You can see him scramble and make plays with his legs. So he can really, he can really do it all. He's He's a heck of a heck of a player, and he's only getting better.”
Dillingham is referring to the 34-10 victory that Texas Tech secured over Utah in which Hammond entered for an injured Morton, throwing for 169 yards, two touchdowns, and running for 61 yards - all while posting a near-perfect 96.4 QBR.
Arizona State DC Brian Ward is preparing for the possibility of both quarterbacks playing, while highlighting Hammond's impressive track record early on in his career.
What Ward Had to Say on Tuesday
"Yeah, both those quarterbacks are incredibly talented. They got a great future ahead of them. With the with the younger kid, he's shown that he can play at a high level against good competition."
Each quarterback presents a different challenge - Morton is the battle-tested veteran that is unlikely to make the 'costly' mistake, while Hammond is the high-ceiling dual threat that possibly creates more explosive play opportunities for the Red Raiders.
