Cam Dyer Discusses How Arizona State's Quarterback Room is Gelling

TEMPE -- The Sam Leavitt era officially coming to an end for Arizona State over the last month made it inevitable for head coach Kenny Dillingham to curate a plan of attack that had potential to withstand such a substantial loss.

The response?

Dillingham retained class of 2025 recruit Cameron Dyer, welcomed prized 2026 recruit Jake Fette early in the year, and reeled in a pair of transfers in Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene.

Dyer spoke with local reporter Brad Denny on the "Speak of the Devils" podcast earlier in the week to discuss a myriad of topics - including the manner in which the newly shaped quarterback room is being gelled.

Dyer Discusses QB Room Bonding

"It's been real good. you know, we all work out together. we all live together. and, you know, we're all able to get to know each other off the field pretty well. you know, my locker is right by Jake's and Mikey's and, you know, Cutter's is right across the way. So, yeah, i mean, you know, as soon as they came in, you know, we all started talking, you know, got in the group chat and everything. and, yeah, I mean it's been good, all three of those guys.

Are you know good guys off the field, good players. And so, you know, and we all know that you know we're here to compete. We're here, we're all here for the same reason. And so, yeah, I mean, this is good man being able to have that healthy competition."

The biggest takeaway here is that all four of the main players in the competition are aware that they must put their best foot forward to win the starting job in the months ahead, but all of them look at the battle as just a friendly endeavor and nothing contentious.

The presumption is that Boley - who transferred from Kentucky in early January - will start week one against Morgan State, but Dillingham has made it clear that the majority of depth chart positioning amongst the roster will be earned and not gifted.

Dyer has a surprisingly strong case to take the role of QB1, as he (on paper) boasts more explosive athleticism than Boley, more raw arm strength than Keene, and more experience at the collegiate level compared to Fette.

The depth chart posturing at quarterback is a topic that will be one of the most broadly discussed within the Arizona State fanbase in the months to come, with spring practice in late March being the first time all four will be seen in action.

