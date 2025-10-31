Insider Updates ASU QB Situation Heading Into Iowa State Matchup
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program received crushing news on Friday morning, when head coach Kenny Dillingham confirmed that star QB Sam Leavitt would miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign due to a lingering foot injury that is going to require surgery.
The current arrangement is that senior Jeff Sims will be the starting player moving forward, but a 2025 commit has potential to see the field in this week's game against Iowa State after recently being fully cleared - this is per local insider John Gambadoro.
"Keep your eye on ASU Fresh QB Cam Dyer this week. He tore his ACL in the New Mexico State Championship game last year but was cleared to play this week. He is #2 behind Jeff Simms this week and could find some time in the Iowa State game if the situation allows."
It appears as if the door is being opened for the freshman to see reps over the rest of the season, as Dyer will be able to retain his redshirt if he appears in only four games this season - Arizona State appears poised to still participate in a bowl game, so that has potential to play into the decision this Saturday as well.
Dyer's Journey
The 2025 commit was rated as the best recruit in the state of New Mexico as an athlete - but ultimately is playing quarterback after two successful seasons of starting at the position.
Dyer has been working tirelessly to return from the ACL injury in recent months - doing everything from agility drills to throwing in non-contact settings during practices since July.
Now, it appears as if Dyer will potentially receive an audition to be the quarterback of the future for the Sun Devils - even if Leavitt opts to return for his junior season in 2026.
What is Dyer's Future With Program?
Gambadoro further reported that he believes that Leavitt will indeed decide to return for another campaign - which possibly complicates Dyer's path with the program.
Jake Fette - a four-star recruit and top 200 nationally according to several recruiting services - is also set to join the program in 2026.
It will be fascinating to see how the position unfolds in the coming months - one thing that is certain is that few coaching staffs are better equipped to develop quarterbacks than Dillingham's.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!