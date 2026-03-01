Arizona State WBB Ends Regular Season With Narrow Defeat

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (22-9, 9-9 Big 12) closed out the regular season with another crushing 58-51 loss in an opportunity to pick up a signature win on Sunday - this time against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-6, 12-6) in Lubbock.

The Sun Devils entered the game in need of a win to re-insert themselves onto the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble, while Texas Tech continued to look to improve their Big 12 tournament and NCAA tournament seeding positions.

First Half

The game started off in tepid fashion for both sides, as Arizona State's first three baskets were scored by forward Heloisa Carrera, while Texas Tech struggled with ball security - turning the ball over five times in the first period.

A late offensive surge by the Red Raiders put them ahead by a score of 14-10 after the first 10 minutes of action.

The Sun Devils rebounded from a multi-possession Texas Tech lead to go up 23-20 with 3:33 remaining in the second quarter behind supplementary scoring from Amaya Williams, Gabby Elliott, and Last-Tear Poa over the first seven minutes of the frame.

The Sun Devils ultimately went into halftime in a position to secure a crucial victory, as they took a lead of 27-25 at the conclusion of 20 minutes.

Second Half

Arizona State controlled most of the third quarter - continuing to hold a lead of around five points. This was prior to Texas Tech regaining the advantage late in the third quarter, with the Red Raiders holding a 41-36 lead with 1:28 remaining in the period.

Texas Tech closed the third quarter on an 18-2 run to lead the game by a score of 47-36 at the conclusion of the period - the Red Raiders closed out the period with three free-throws after Adlee Blacklock got fouled on a three-point attempt with less than one second remaining.

The Sun Devils managed to regroup momentum to an extent over the first six minutes of the quarter behind a refocused defensive effort, but the offense was unable to generate rhythm to compliment the stands.

Key Performers

Heloisa Carrera - 10 PTS, 6 REB, 5-5 FG

McKinna Brackens - 8 PTS, 4 REB

Last-Tear Poa - 7 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL

What's Next

The Sun Devils are set to take part in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City this week.

