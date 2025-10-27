Arizona State Coach Reportedly Taking Leave of Absence
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have gone through some turbulence over the last two days following an unexpected home loss to the Houston Cougars - the loss made it much more challenging to make it back to the Big 12 title game.
With the loss has seemingly come a temporary shake-up from within the coaching staff, as one of the major players on head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff will take a leave.
Arizona State inside Chris Karpman and CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz jointly reported on Sunday night that assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle has taken a leave of absence due to a health-related issue - that is set to take effect immediately as well.
"BREAKING: Charlie Ragle, ASU's assistant HC and ST coordinator, informed Kenny Dillingham today that he will take an immediate health-related leave of absence, sources tell me and @mzenitz . He was not fired or asked to step down. Assistant ST coordinator Jack Nudo will manage ST."
Ragle, 49, has been labeled as a mentor to Dillingham and has been in this post since the first season of the latter becoming head coach in 2023.
The special teams unit has been much maligned over the last two seasons - last season largely due to the kicking game struggling to knock down field goals, as the team only went 11-20 on attempts and had to frequently go for it on fourth downs.
The 2025 team received an upgrade in the form of Jesus Gomez - a kicker who had made nearly 80% of field goal attempts in his career. The unit has continued to struggle despite the addition of Gomezz, as punter Kanyon Floyd has battled injury, the snap game hasn't been as strong this season, while coverage on kickoffs and punts have been subpar.
Karpman also further reported that Ragle's stepping aside is indeed due to an existing health issue that has been exasperated by the recent blunders of his unit - best of wishes to the well-respected coach and his family during this time.
What's Next For Arizona State, Special Teams Unit
The assistant special teams coordinator Jack Nudo will take over on a temporary basis per Karpman - there were changes made during the Houston game as well, including a move at long snapper.
The Sun Devils are set to play game number nine on the season this coming Saturday against Iowa State from Ames, Iowa.
