Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham Sees Positive in Physical Practices
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State season has started decently enough - they have posted a 4-2 record halfway into the 12-game regular season slate despite numerous injuries and other roadblocks that have come into play in the midst of a Big 12 title defense.
The worst performance of the season has undoubtedly been the 42-10 defeat at the hands of the Utah Utes, in a game that Utah imposed their will physically from the start of the game to the final seconds
Utah tackles Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano were instrumental in the Utah run game exploding for nearly 300 yards, while the defense kept Arizona State's run game in check for the vast majority of the night, sans Sam Leavitt.
Dillingham's Thoughts
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham recognized that the Sun Devils were outdone in the physicality department on Saturday, and adjusted accordingly during practice this week - speaking about the adjustments after Wednesday's practice, and tying it into the fabric of the identity of the program in the process.
"Yeah, I think that's our identity. So I think it's like, they're like, man, how did that slip for a couple weeks? So I think it's more, Hey, we're back to getting that and, like we said, you can't say it's your identity. It has to be your identity, right? Has to be an action. Has to be physical. You saw some chipiness today. Saw some physicality. Like, that's how we practice. And I let that slip."
Dillingham's ability to take accountability, adjust as needed, and have the humility to admit when something goes wrong.
The shift in philosophy in practice is certainly a risky one, as key players such as Kyson Brown, Xavion Alford, and Ben Coleman are already out-testing the overall depth of the roster. However, the Sun Devils likely need to be more physically prepared for a matchup such as Texas Tech - who have boasted a statistically dominant defense for virtually the entire season.
Texas Tech's offensive line and run game have had spurts of dominance in 2025 as well - with RB Cameron Dickey nearly rushing for 300 yards in a victory against Kansas last week.
The Arizona State front seven will be tested differently compared to last week - individual players such as DT C.J. Fite and LB Keyshaun Elliott will be tested with making a major comeback after the setback suffered against Utah.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on three major takeaways from the 42-10 loss to Utah here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!