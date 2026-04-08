ASU LB Coach A.J. Cooper Already Seeing Vision

TEMPE -- Arizona State linebackers coach and Phoenix native A.J. Cooper is now entering his fourth season with the program and 20th year overall as a coach at the collegiate level.

Cooper had been instrumental in the rise of linebackers Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook over the last two campaigns, but is now tasked with replacing both of the superb starting players. The valued coach spoke to the media for the first time this spring following Tuesday's practice.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebackers coach A.J. Cooper against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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Cooper's Previous Familiarity With Owen Long

Long was the third-highest rated player that Arizona State signed out of the transfer portal, with Arizona State making too much sense as a pairing - both due to the expected "glove" fit into the scheme and Long's previous relationship with Cooper.

"I recruited Owen out of high school, so I got to know him really well," Cooper said. "And then I think Owen and coming here... there was a lot of film familiarity, and I think that's helped break through. It takes time for those guys to get to know us and our personalities and us to get to know them and what pushes their buttons... I think I'm hopeful, but it feels like we're moving a little bit faster with him compared to maybe some of the other transfers we've gotten in the past."

Colorado State football player Owen Long during practice on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The seamless transition is being seen in real time, as Long is perhaps the most consistently aware player on the defensive side of the ball and is also incredibly cerebral. The best traits that Long possesses are arguably an extension of what Elliott provided during his two seasons in Tempe.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's LB Room Set Up Well

There had been concern about whether the Sun Devils could overcome the losses of Elliott and Crook, as well as the position heading into the future. Those concerns have been largely silenced in recent weeks.

Martell Hughes will return to Tempe for at least one (perhaps two) more seasons and has improved gradually over the first two campaigns, while Long will have two more years of eligibility left.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The intrigue behind the pair is palpable as well, as Isaiah Iosefa, Tristan Bacon, and Mason Marden comprise the trio of underclassmen who have received high marks from the coaching staff. Prayer Young-Blackgoat cannot be forgotten about either, as the Flagstaff native is back for a third year in Tempe as a redshirt sophomore.