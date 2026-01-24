Arizona State Collapse Late, Shocked in Loss to Cincinnati

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (17-4, 4-4 Big 12) responded to a hard-fought loss to West Virginia on Wednesday with a disappointing 66-64 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-13, 3-6) to close out the road trip on Saturday.

The Sun Devils entered the game having lost three of their last five contests after a 69-68 win over Utah on December 31, while Cincinnati has struggled to get into a groove thus far in 2025-26.

Follow key moments from the game, as well as what's ahead for Molly Miller's squad on the schedule below.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Stateís Gabby Elliot (left) and McKinna Brackens (right) speak to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

First Quarter

Arizona State couldn't have started the game in better form, as the team built up a 26-10 advantage after 10 minutes of action.

Heloisa Carrera and Gabby Elliott were instrumental to the offensive success in the first period, and the Sun Devil defense once again stood tall when called upon.

Second Quarter

The second quarter was much less kind to the Sun Devils, as Arizona State shot just 2-15 from the field, while Cincinnati rallied behind a balanced effort on the offensive side of the ball despite going down by as much as 18.

The latter half of the second quarter was marked by McKinna Brackens subbing out due to a potential injury, as well as a 15-1 Cincinnati run to cut the Sun Devils' lead to 31-29 going into halftime.

Arizona State Head Coach Molly Miller yells to her players during a game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Nov. 8, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Third Quarter

Arizona State came out of halftime on a roll, as Carrera and Elliott started a 5-0 run in the first minute of the half to extend the lead to seven - erasing much of what the Bearcats had done to cut into the advantage.

Cincinnati continued to battle, cutting the Arizona State lead to three points in the final minute of the half prior to Deborah Davenport knocking down a short-range shot in the final seconds to extend the lead to 50-45 going into the final quarter of action.

Fourth Quarter

Cincinnati went ahead early in the fourth quarter for the first time in the game, as they continued to show great fight despite being fairly heavy underdogs heading into the game.

The contest continued to be back-and-forth over the next several minutes, with Arizona State retaking a 60-59 lead at the 2:59 mark.

A late possession with the chance to retake the lead in a 64-64 tie was ended with a turnover - Cincinnati's Joya Crawford won the game with a layup with just over two seconds remaining.

Key Performances

McKinna Brackens - 18 PTS, 6 REB, 4 STL

Heloisa Carrera - 11 PTS, 3 REB, 3 STL

Gabby Elliott - 19 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST

What's Next

Arizona State is set to return home on Wednesday against Arizona in what will be the first of three games at Desert Financial Arena.

