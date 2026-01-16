Arizona State's McKinnna Brackens Discusses Moving on From TCU Loss

TEMPE -- Arizona State's star forward McKinna Brackens spoke with media briefly following the Sun Devils' practice on Thursday in anticipation for Saturday's game against the 11-7 Kansas Jayhawks.

On How Recent Practices Have Gone

"It's been going great. We've been working hard every day in practice that we get, obviously, so I feel like we've been pushing to get to that next level defensively."

The Arizona State defense has self-admittedly underwhelmed on the defensive side of the ball as of late, and they are currently seeking to remedy that in practice.

On Response to TCU Loss

"I think we've responded well, Molly's wanted us to flush the game, flush the score, but not the lessons that we should learn from it. So I feel like we've all taken that on, like there's a bunch of things we could fix in that game to make it a closer game, not maybe even win it potentially. So I feel like we've been focusing on those things in practice and working on that."

TCU secured an emphatic 77-48 win on Sunday - the loss was one that the Sun Devils simply fell short in. Fortunately, it appears as if the team has a short-term memory and are ready to bounce back.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Stateís Gabby Elliot (left) and McKinna Brackens (right) speak to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

On Vision of What She Provides to Team

"I like to be a utility player, whatever they need me to be that game, whatever the defense is giving us, whether that's passing, whether that's rebounding or if they need me to go score, just doing whatever my team needs me to do."

Brackens is an extremely selfless player, and has aided in winning several games in several different manners.

On Parity of Big 12 Play

"I think it's very exciting that anybody can win any night. I feel like a bunch of people have gotten upset so far, and you just don't know what to expect. And I think that's very exciting. But also it's kind of like when you shoot you never know what, what you're gonna get. But I think that's like the fun part about the big 12. Like, every night, like, anybody can go out. Can you toss it up? Really, 50/50, no matter what, like the numbers say, like, you never know something like, that's very exciting. "

There's little secret that the Arizona State team is hopeful to finish in the upper tier of the Big 12, but nothing is guaranteed in the league.

ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens (21) drives past Coppin State Bald Eagles guard Kylie Wells (5) at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

