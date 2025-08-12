Breaking Down Kenny Dillingham's Monday Media Availability
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham joined media for availability after Monday's practice.
Dillingham discussed topics ranging from the defense's showing in response to a great showing on Saturday, to how he approaches gamedays, and everything in between.
More from the seven minute conversation below:
On the defense's performance during practice:
"Another good day today. Obviously... our defensive line had a really good day at EDGE today. Clayton (Smith), Prince (Dorbah), (Justin) Wodlty, Elijah (O'Neal). I mean, they purely dominated today. You can't play quarterback if, you know, you snap it with people in your lap. So, kudos to them and back end's actually picking the ball off this year..."
The Sun Devil edge group has been one that has been questioned after generating an inconsistent pass rush last season. Dorbah returns in a 100% manner, Wodtly looks more fluid, and Smith/O'Neal appear tangibly stronger while not losing much explosiveness.
On his thoughts about the team being ranked number 11 in the preseason AP Poll:
"I just found out about it. Thank you again. That's awesome... I feel like the number 11 ranked team should get an indoor (practice facility) pretty quickly..."
Dillingham continues to echo the team-wide sentiment that rankings don't mean much until the conclusion of the season - while also stressing the importance that ASU begins working on the indoor practice facility that has been discussed over the last week.
On what Adrian "Boogie" Wilson has provided for the Sun Devil defense as of late:
"Versatility, playmaking ability. I mean, the guy, I don't know how many interceptions he has, but whenever he's around the ball, good things happen. And, good player last year at Washington State and he's shown up. He's gotten healthy and you see it again. So, that's a guy that we got to find a way to get on the field."
Wilson has absolutely stepped up over the last two weeks of practice - coming up with an interception in Saturday's scrimmage and one early in the indoor portion of Monday's practice. Xavion Alford and Myles "Ghost" Rowser are locked into the starting roles at safety, but Wilson has earned time on the field.
On if QB Sam Leavitt trying to push his limits during camp:
"Oh, 100%. You know, you want to take care of the ball in practice, but like there's times where are you sacked? You are sacked. Scrambling. I throw it away. I throw it to the route and I thought you called me sacked because I was, but then you didn't... I think that's just the communication between me and him, just making sure I know he wouldn't have thrown there, right...?"
Leavitt has shown many more positives than negatives during camp, but has made a handful of mistakes - those are to be expected. However, there could be an adjustment period after Cam Skattebo moved onto the NFL - this should be overcome by Leavitt's familiarity with OC Marcus Arroyo and his raw talent/playmaking chops.
The first opportunity to see if the redshirt sophomore is primed to take a step forward in 2025 is on August 30 - when the Sun Devils take on Northern Arizona.
Watch the entirety of Dillingham's press availability when clicking the link right here.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!