3 Colorado Stars That Arizona State Must Contain
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are aiming to win an eighth game of the 2025 campaign on Saturday night - it may not come as easily as expected against a Colorado team that might have new life following a quarterback change.
Arizona State on SI explores three players from Colorado's roster that must be of paramount focus for the Sun Devils heading into the game - and what the plan of attack might be.
Julian Lewis
The freshman quarterback is now the starter at the position for the Buffaloes and showed much promise in his first start against West Virginia on November 8.
Colorado on SI writer Jack Carlough shared some insight into how Lewis is viewed at the moment - and what he has potential to showcase this week.
"Julian Lewis certainly has the physical talent to become the face of Colorado and is beginning to impress with his work ethic and growing football intelligence. Coach Prime has spoken a lot about maximizing first downs, and I’d agree that’s a major key for Lewis to find success against ASU. Getting starting offensive tackles Jordan Seaton and Larry Johnson III back from injury would also go a long way toward helping Lewis show off his natural arm talent."
Arizona State DC Brian Ward will be primed to draw up a gameplan that coaxes the talented - yet inexperienced signal caller into mistakes that cost Colorado the game.
Omarion Miller
The junior wide receiver has emerged as a true breakout star over the last two games, totaling 11 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns in games against Arizona and West Virginia.
Miller has averaged over 19 yards per catch this season - establishing himself as a legitimate downfield threat, even before recent performances.
The plan of attack here is likely to have star CB Keith Abney II shadow Miller on a regular basis, as the junior has frequently been tabbed as one of the top coverage players in the country this season.
Preston Hodge
Hodge has likely been the most obtusely impressive defensive player this season in Boulder.
The senior cornerback has totaled 39 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and an interception so far this season, but might have his hands full - especially if Jordyn Tyson returns.
The return of Tyson will add a number of elements into the fold in terms of what OC Marcus Arroyo will be able to do - the secondary would be tested.
