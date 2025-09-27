Arizona State Rallies Late to Secure Comeback Win Over TCU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) stormed back to win against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-1) on Friday night at Mountain America Stadium in what was another incredible win.
Arizona State entered the game with five key rotational players out, while TCU was largely intact health-wise.
First Quarter
The first quarter can be summed up in a single word - frustrating.
The Arizona State offense had built momentum to different degrees on all three first-quarter drives, but was unable to completely capitalize.
Meanwhile, backup punter Matt McKenzie kept affording the Horned Frogs with shorter fields while kicking into the wins - TCU scored a touchdown with just over three minutes remaining in the period.
Second Quarter
The Sun Devils missed a prime scoring opportunity, as Jesus Gomez missed a 47-yard field goal early in the second frame. TCU responded with a 71-yard touchdown drive that gifted a 14-0 lead.
TCU capitalized on a failed fourth-down conversion attempt by Arizona State and kicked a field goal to go up 17-0. This is where the Sun Devils stepped up - a 57-yard connection from Sam Leavitt to Jordyn Tyson started the scoring for the Sun Devils. Another timely stop and efficient drive narrowed the lead to 17-14 - another drive that Leavitt finished off with a short-tange touchdown run.
The Sun Devils got the ball back once again late in the half, but Leavitt fumbled and ceded possession back to the Horned Frogs, who ran out the clock.
TCU went into halftime with a 17-14 lead.
Third Quarter
The Sun Devils began the half with a major goal-line stand that was secured by an Adrian "Boogie" Wilson interception.
A 44-yard connection on the left side of the field from Leavitt to Jaren Hamilton led to a drive that resulted in a Gomez field goal that equalized the score at 17.
Hoover then drove TCU down the field and capped off a successful drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown to put the Horned Frogs up 24-17.
Fourth Quarter
Arizona State got stopped on a goal-to-go situation at the front end of the quarter - another strong stand by the defense, including a near-interception by Myles "Ghost" Rowser - gifted the Sun Devils the ball at the TCU 39-yard line.
The Sun Devils failed to connect on another favorable start to a drive, as Gomez missed another field goal that would have brought the deficit down to four.
Massive Clayton Smith and Prince Dorbah sacks stalled a promising TCU drive - and gifted the Sun Devils the ball back with just under six minutes remaining.
TCU penalties and a touch of magic from Leavitt placed the Sun Devils inside the TCU five-yard line with two minutes remaining.
Arizona State converted on fourth down to tie the game at 24 with 1:50 remaining. Dorbah then forced a strip sack of Hoover that resulted in Arizona State possession. Gomez kicked the go-ahead field goal with 1:14 remaining in the game.
Martell Hughes sealed the game with an interception with 44 seconds remaining. The Sun Devils moved to 2-0 in Big 12 play.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
