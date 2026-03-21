Crucial Update Provided in Arizona State's Coaching Search

TEMPE -- Graham Rossini's process to find a new head coach for Arizona State men's basketball has officially reached day 10 as of Saturday, although the wait to officially name the 18th leader of the program has the ability to reach a conclusion in the days to come.

Arizona State women's basketball seeing their season end in heartbreak will likely result in an expedited process in the days to come - with a crucial report coming from insider Chris Karpman on Saturday morning lending credence to the belief that there is a top target in this search.

Nov 7, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; General view of the exterior of the Wells Fargo Arena on the campus of Arizona State. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

BREAKING: "Mesa-native Randy Bennett, who has guided Saint Mary's to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances in 25 seasons as the school's all-time winningest coach, is considering leaving the school for Arizona State, sources tell SunDevil Source."

Bennett would be just the fourth person to lead the program this century - following Rob Evans, Herb Sendek, and the recently departed Bobby Hurley .

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Why Bennett Hire Would Make Sense

The coincedences that tie the two sides together are undeniable - most important is the fact that Bennett is a native of Arizona. It would make an incredible amount of sense for the longtime mid-major powerhouse coach to make the move back to his roots to aid in revitalizing a program that has shown signs of live over the last 11 years.

The hire makes even more sense when it comes to on-court and roster building viewpoints. Bennett's hard-nosed, principled approach to the offensive side of the ball may not be quite as exhilarating as Hurley's, but it does lend more potential to consistently compete in a league that is so brutal on a game-to-game basis.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) dunks the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bennett's prowess as a talent evaluator would be very likely to percolate throughout the program, as he has as much success as anyone save for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd in discovering international talent. The 63-year old would have the ability to make an instant impact in developing international talent as well - that is if Massamba Diop and Noah Meeusen remain. It's also quite simple to see Bennett being able to go toe-to-toe with the other elite coaches in a stacked conference.

Bennett simply feels like the right coach for the right moment - he has the right temperment, approach, and track record to lead the program through a transitionary period that includes an impending $100 million renovation to Desert Financial Arena, as well as continuing to find footing in the Big 12.

Why Bennett Hire Carries Risks

The long-term viability of this pairing is still very much a concern. It wouldn't make sense for Rossini to go all-in here unless Bennett is willing to coach out a five-year contract.

Another potential concern rests in Bennett's previous unwillingness to adapt to the NIL era, although his prowess as a talent evaluator should put any trepidation to rest. There's also the vantage point that the Arizona native would simply have to accept the new era when making the move to a power-conference.