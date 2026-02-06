Cutter Boley Believes Arizona State is Ready to Win This Season

TEMPE -- Cutter Boley has a lot of weight on his shoulders as the presumed starting quarterback for the 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils.

Boley flipped the script and committed to play for Arizona State less than two days after the transfer portal opened on January 2 - serving as the expected spiritual successor to former field general Sam Leavitt.

This came after the Kentucky native spent two full seasons at the University of Kentucky, although the Sun Devil is now fully engrained in the program.

Boley Explains Why he Committed Early

As mentioned previously, Boley committed to ASU on the night of January 3, less than two days after the portal opened - Arizona State also served as the lone visit that was taken by the gunslinger.

The 6'5" quarterback gave some insight into why he chose to close the deal so quickly after making the visit, with a strong undertone of leadership taking charge.

“I wanted to try and get guys like Omarion, Reed and Raiden… I wanted to make sure I was out there early and actually able to recruit for ASU.”

Arizona State was able to collect an unbelievable assortment of skill position talent by succeeding in securing Boley's talents - and the talented passer contributed in the recruiting process.

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis (97) deflects a pass from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8)

Boley Excited to Get Started With New Program

The quarterback is certainly enthused in what is to come this season - as the transfer portal has widely been seen as a resounding success by the program as a whole.

"I'm excited to be a Sun Devil, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else in the country. You know, it's a great place to be, and I'm excited. One of the biggest reasons I came here is we had the opportunity to win right now at a very high level, opportunity to go to the playoffs and make a big impact, make a big splash. And I think we brought the guys in here, and we already had guys that were here to be able to build that team kind of together. And I'm just excited for overall, the opportunity to play with these guys and play for coach Dillingham and the staff."

Boley's unabashed excitement to play at Arizona State is an unbelievable sign for the program heading into spring practices, as he is in alignment with Dillingham's vision much more compared to his predecessor. He will also compete with a trio of talented players within the room, including graduate transfer Mikey Keene, redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer, and true freshman Jake Fette.

As previously mentioned, the money that ASU saved from the departure of Leavitt ensured that they had the ability to add Colorado transfer Omarion Miller, Boston College transfer Reed Harris, and Washington transfer Raiden Vines-Bright, as well as several other intriguing talents at the other skill positions.

The roster is perhaps now more balanced than at any other point in the Dillingham era, and they are set to begin gearing up for another Big 12 title in 2026.

What's Arizona State's Path to Big 12 Title?

Arizona State begins their push to another Big 12 title on September 19 against the Kansas Jayhawks in London.

Their three most challenging games in the league (on paper) are all road games, as they take on Texas Tech in Lubbock on October 17, Brigham Young in Provo on October 31, and close out the regular season against the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on November 28.

The 12-game slate this season is much more challenging compared to what was seen in 2024 and 2025 - at least at the surface, although the roster should be equipped to compete to be at the top of the standings yet again.

While the starting quarterback race is far from being over, it can be presumed that Boley has an upper hand in the race to open the season as QB1.

