Debating Who Will Start at Quarterback for Arizona State in 2026

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State season is approximately seven months away following an eventful month in January that was headlined by the transfer portal opening up on January 2.

Former starting quarterback Sam Leavitt officially transferred to LSU last week, officially bringing a two-season stint to an end - which was the culmination of what was expected in recent weeks.

This left a void at the quarterback position that head coach Kenny Dillingham and co. set out to fill, which has opened a vacuum at the starting spot that is set to be competed for in the months to come.

Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley (8) throws the ball against Vanderbilt during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An array of ESPN college football writers predicted who the starting signal caller would be for every power four program - with Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley being the ultimate pick to take over for Leavitt.

"Amid a prolonged period of uncertainty about Sam Leavitt's future, coach Kenny Dillingham vowed that ASU would end up with "a really good quarterback" for 2026. The team acted quickly once the portal opened to secure a commitment from Boley... The SEC All-Freshman team selection gives ASU a potential multiyear solution to lead the offense. Dillingham recruited Boley in high school and sees a quarterback with excellent size (6-5, 220 pounds) and a strong arm to propel the Sun Devils' passing game in 2026."

Boley's arm talent is undeniable - the soon-to-be sophomore has the ability to make nearly every throw in the book, while also possessing the ability to improvise and generate plays with his legs.

While the presumption is that Boley will be starting in the September 5 season opener against Morgan Sate, nothing is guaranteed quite yet.

Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene (7) warms up ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What is Boley's Competition?

Mikey Keene - Keene is a graduate student who is a native of Arizona and graduated from Chandler high school in 2021. The 5'11" quarterback spent two seasons at UCF, two seasons at Fresno State, and the 2025 season at Michigan. Keene provides incredible leadership, clean processing from the pocket, and consistent accuracy, as the 22 year old has completed nearly 68% of passes in his career.

Cameron Dyer - Dyer is a redshirt freshman that spent the final five games of the 2025 season as a backup to Jeff Sims. The top recruit in the state of New Mexico in the class of 2025 is an intriguing talent at the position.

Jake Fette - Fette has been considered one of the best quarterback prospects in the 2026 class over the last two years - to the point of being considered a blue-chip prospect. Michael "Butter" Tollefson also deserves mention here.

