Debunking Narratives Around ASU's Tyson Before NFL Draft

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at debunking narratives that have started to surface surrounding star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson - including speculation that the All-Big 12 talent isn't wired as a competitor on a consistent basis.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Tyson Is Battle-Tested

The Texas native appeared in 29 games during his collegiate career, displaying time and time again that he will produce in a myriad of circumstances.

Tyson's most productive games were played alongside Sam Leavitt , but he proved to be an explosive playmaker before he even made it to Arizona State, even with a tepid quarterback situation in place at Colorado. The 2025 season didn't progress as one would have hoped, but his 105-yard showing on an injured hamstring against a great Texas Tech defense has to be commended.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates win with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Tyson's production, game film, and skills are easily translatable to the next level, which should keep him in high-end first-round conversations.

Tyson's Competitiveness Shouldn't Be Questioned

Daniel Jeremiah began pursuing the notion that he isn't sold on Tyson as a competitor after missing numerous games in his three seasons of playing in college due to numerous injuries.

Tyson never missed a practice when healthy at ASU, was steadfast in his rehab from a knee injury during the 2023 season, played a game during the 2025 season in which he was days removed from receiving several stitches on his hand, and worked incredibly hard to return to close out last season instead of opting to be shut down.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Injury concerns are one area of concern, but questioning Tyson's motor and desire to compete is a curious position that has no basis in reality.

Tyson Set To Silence Critics Next Friday

Tyson is set to hold a private workout for prospective NFL homes next Friday at Arizona State. The 21-year-old is presumably going to run the 40-yard dash, take part in on-field drills, and do physical tests that he didn't previously take part in, including high jump.

This is truly the last opportunity for Tyson to silence any doubt or concerns from franchises before the draft begins on April 23. A strong showing would likely place him right back in the center of conversations to be the first receiver off the board, although nothing is guaranteed at this stage.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with Zechariah Sample (87) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson looks to keep his stock high as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.