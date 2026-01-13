Here’s a Sun Devil Sendoff for Sam Leavitt’s ASU Career

Well, it is offical, Sam Leavitt is now LSU's Quaterback. With Leavitt going to LSU, his time as a Sun Devil is over. Leavitt had two years as ASU's main starting QB, so what type of legacy does Leavitt leave at ASU and what will be remembred for?

Stats, Accolades and Awards

Over Leavitt's two years as a Sun Devil, he had a total of 34 Touchdowns to only 9 interceptions. A 34 to 9 ratio, is really great, as that means that Leavitt was two passing touchdowns shy of throwing four times more touchdowns as he had interceptions. The lack of turnovers can often mean that a QB is not risky and does not take shots down the field, however, that is not the case for Leavitt as he averaged 7.5 yards per pass attempt.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leavitt was just not great through the air, as he was also pretty good on the ground. In his two years with ASU, he had 4.1 yards per carry and had a total of ten touchdowns on the ground. Overall, Leavitt was a very productive QB as well as hitting big plays.

Most Memorable Plays as a Sun Devil

Leavitt has had a host of memorable moments as the Sun Devils signal caller over the past two seasons. The main one being his Big 12 win over the Iowa State Cyclones last year and his win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders this year. In both games, Leavitt made great throws in big moments. Leavitt also had a lot more memorable moments in 2025, such as throw on the run touchdown versus Texas State and a dominant performance against NAU.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Off the Field Impact

The one thing that Sam Leavitt will be remembered for at ASU is his bond with Kenny Dillingham. Leavitt came into ASU with a lot of questions, how would be do? There was a fair amount of speculation around Leavitt and how good he would be. However, Dillingham and Leavitt worked hard together and Leavitt grew thanks to Dillingham.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after their win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Leavitt was also one of the icons for ASU in it's rise of sucess over the past couple of seasons. Along with names like Jordyn Tyson and Cam Skattebo, Leavitt was one of the big names for the Sun Devils. He also gave it his all, and tried his best to play through injuries. While some fans are not happy with Leavitt's exit to ASU, the two years he had at ASU were full of hard work and victories.

