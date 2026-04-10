Clayton Smith Speaks on Final Season at Arizona State

TEMPE -- Arizona State athlete Clayton Smith spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since officially returning to the program as a result of receiving a medical waiver by the NCAA in March.

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Smith Discusses Time at WR in Spring

Smith made a point to shout out Hines Ward when asked about how he enjoyed spending multiple weeks playing wide receiver

"Coach Ward, he's hilarious, man," Smith said. "He offers a unique perspective to the game. You know, I haven't lived it and being who he is, but it was...it was a great opportunity."

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith also revealed that Texas transfer Caleb Chester and LSU transfer Ashton Stamps were the defensive backs he most enjoyed interacting with while playing wide receiver.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) celebrates during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What Is Expectation for Smith This Season?

It feels safe to assume that Smith will primarily play off the edge this season after officially returning to defense for the remainder of spring.

While Smith is a dynamic athlete and came quite far in a few weeks at receiver, it's more likely that there will be specialized packages for him that won't be utilized all that often - Reed Harris and Uriah Neloms being bigger wideouts in the picture also make it more challenging for the Texas native to see the field on offense consistently.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There's also a marked need for Smith off the edge, despite the coaching staff doing a quality job of rebounding from losing three key players from the group.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Smith Now Defined Leader of ASU DL

Smith and interior defensive lineman C.J. Fite are now the longest-tenured starting-level players on the defensive side of the ball, which sets the stage for each to play a massive role in the evolution of a unit that will look markedly different from 2025 to 2026.

Smith has never been afraid to be vocal and let his personality shine during practices, so that should translate to a group that seems to have several other leaders gradually stepping up, although that process will also likely push into fall practices in late July.

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images