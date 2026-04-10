Clayton Smith Speaks on Final Season at Arizona State
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TEMPE -- Arizona State athlete Clayton Smith spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since officially returning to the program as a result of receiving a medical waiver by the NCAA in March.
To watch the full availability, view below.
Smith Discusses Time at WR in Spring
Smith made a point to shout out Hines Ward when asked about how he enjoyed spending multiple weeks playing wide receiver
"Coach Ward, he's hilarious, man," Smith said. "He offers a unique perspective to the game. You know, I haven't lived it and being who he is, but it was...it was a great opportunity."
Smith also revealed that Texas transfer Caleb Chester and LSU transfer Ashton Stamps were the defensive backs he most enjoyed interacting with while playing wide receiver.
What Is Expectation for Smith This Season?
It feels safe to assume that Smith will primarily play off the edge this season after officially returning to defense for the remainder of spring.
While Smith is a dynamic athlete and came quite far in a few weeks at receiver, it's more likely that there will be specialized packages for him that won't be utilized all that often - Reed Harris and Uriah Neloms being bigger wideouts in the picture also make it more challenging for the Texas native to see the field on offense consistently.
There's also a marked need for Smith off the edge, despite the coaching staff doing a quality job of rebounding from losing three key players from the group.
Smith Now Defined Leader of ASU DL
Smith and interior defensive lineman C.J. Fite are now the longest-tenured starting-level players on the defensive side of the ball, which sets the stage for each to play a massive role in the evolution of a unit that will look markedly different from 2025 to 2026.
Smith has never been afraid to be vocal and let his personality shine during practices, so that should translate to a group that seems to have several other leaders gradually stepping up, although that process will also likely push into fall practices in late July.
Until then, Smith is set to be a major part of Brian Ward's defense in a season that the Sun Devils are being discounted by many in the college football world for a variety of reasons - the former five-star recruit has a chance to leave his final mark in Tempe over the next seven-plus months.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.