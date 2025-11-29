All Sun Devils

LIVE UPDATES: Arizona State Looks to Defeat Rival Arizona

The Sun Devils are still in the race to make the Big 12 title game and are in position to reach 9 wins this season.

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (2) holds-up the Territorial Cup trophy after defeating Arizona 24-14 at the 93rd Duel in the Desert on Nov. 30, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (2) holds-up the Territorial Cup trophy after defeating Arizona 24-14 at the 93rd Duel in the Desert on Nov. 30, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona Wildcats Vs Arizona State Sun Devils / Rob Schumacher/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

TEMPE -- The #20 Arizona State Sun Devils (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) are in a position to return to the Big 12 title game with a win tonight against the Arizona Wildcats (8-3, 5-3) in the 99th Territorial Cup on Friday night at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

The Sun Devils need a win, along with a Brigham Young loss and Texas Tech victory on Saturday morning to return to Arlington next week - Arizona is playing as well as anyone in the conference, heading into this game as a true challenge.

Follow the game live with Arizona State on SI below.

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

