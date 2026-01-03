Details Surrounding High Profile Arizona State Coach's Promotion Revealed

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham and staff had little runway between the end of the 2025 campaign and building towards a 2026 season that will be transitionary in nature after roughy two-third of starting players are either heading to the NFL, out of eligibility, or are set to enter the transfer portal.

One of the pillars in recruiting and roster building in recent seasons has been cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington, who has spent the last three seasons as the leading man in the efforts to recruit Texas prospects to the Arizona State program, as well as unlocking potential that was within his position group.

The track record Carrington has developed is evident, as Keith Abney II is now poised to be a high pick in the upcoming NFL draft - the Texas native and rising star is officially being rewarded with a significant promotion after several days of reporting that he would be set to receive said promotion.

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman reported on Thursday afternoon that Carrington is set to become assistant head coach, as well as passing coordinator on the defensive side of the ball.

"BREAKING: Bryan Carrington, ASU's notable CB coach & recruiter since 2023, has been promoted to assistant head coach & defensive passing coordinator, per sources. Impressive evals & development. Carrington was crucial in helping Keith Abney II earn first-team All-Big 12."

Carrington Will Receive More Responsibility

The major takeaway at first glance is that head coach Kenny Dillingham's amended contract - which included a significant uptick in salary pool - is being put to good usage here.

Carrington's promotion likely puts him in position to be more hands-on as a recruiter and talent evaluator, while he will likely have even more on-field responsibility in both practices and games.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) celebrates a fumble recovery with Keith Abney II (1) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Demetrice Martin is expected to slide into the CB coach spot, which will only continue to add to the exeptional staff that Dillingham has cultivated over the last several seasons. Continuity and coach retention has been of paramount importance ever since Ra'Shaad Samples departed the program following the 2023 season for a position with Oregon. Now, it appears as if Carrington won't have much reason to depart Arizona State unless a head coaching opportunity arises for the rising star in the coaching world.

Arizona State is now solely focused on building a squad that will attempt to compete for another Big 12 title - spring practices are set to commence in late March. Until then, the roster building work continues.

