Kenny Dillingham Gets Honest About Arizona State's Loss to Utah
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now 2-1 in Big 12 play following the worst loss the program has suffered since a season-ending 59-23 defeat at the hands of rival Arizona in 2023.
The 42-10 loss to the Utah Utes was humbling - Devon Dampier and the team's rushing attack dominated the fabric of the game from the onset of the night. The offense and defense had no answers to Kyle Whittingham's squad - the special teams even struggled with a blocked field goal off of a subpar snap in the second quarter.
The loss puts the Sun Devils in a precarious position as they move into a battle with a top-10-ranked Texas Tech team. Head coach Kenny Dillingham recognized the humbling his team took, while also acknowledging that they can turn the tables moving forward in his post-game press conference.
- "They just out-coached us, out-played us, absolutely whooped out butt. It's the first time we've really gotten whooped like that in a long time. Like I said, I'm glad it's only worth one game - the challenge is can you flush it enough to only make it worth one game? And that's what I told the team in the locker room..."
Arizona State was competitive at various points during the 2023 season, including a 15-7 loss to Washington, but suffered more lopsided losses compared to anything else, including a 55-3 drubbing to Utah in November of that season.
The Sun Devils are now 15-5 in the 20 games since the start of the 2024 season - Utah is only the second double-digit loss they have suffered during that time, and the only loss that truly felt out-of-reach in the second half.
Dillingham's perspective is likely a noble one - Arizona State got shell-shocked on Saturday night, but the team does not have to allow it to define their Big 12 title defense season. The loss to Utah is ultimately only one blip on the radar and the slate is blank heading into week eight.
That doesn't mean the program won't face challenges in the week ahead - as Sam Leavitt's status is considered a 'week-to-week' ordeal, while other impact players such as Ben Coleman and Myles "Ghost" Rowser are expected to miss extended time.
The upcoming matchup with Texas Tech has the potential to truly be a season-defining battle, as an upset victory once again places the 2025 team on the right track.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!