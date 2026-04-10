Dillingham Praises Tyson's Toughness After ASU Practice

TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke to the media for the second time this week following Thursday's practice, discussing topics ranging from Jordyn Tyson to taking a fascinating approach to program culture, and more.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Dillingham Definitively Defends Tyson

There have been several in the scouting/media world that have questioned Tyson's competitive fire ahead of the NFL draft on April 23 - Dillingham undoubtedly believes those concerns are ludicrous.

The head coach brought up that Tyson suffered a deep cut on his hand that required stitches at one point last season, prior to a game - the All-Big 12 talent obviously played in the game that week. The fact that Tyson worked tirelessly to return from the hamstring injury he suffered midseason, rather than shutting everything down to protect himself for the draft, speaks volumes about who he is and should be viewed in a positive light rather than as a point of critique.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillingham Discusses Pro-Family Culture at ASU

One of the major driving forces in retaining valued staff at ASU is Dillingham's flexible approach as a head coach - he recognizes the vitality of being there for family and supports his colleagues in making an effort to show up for their families.

"If we talk about family in our program, but we're not present in our own families, then it's all a fake, right?" Dillingham said.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The approach Dillingham has taken has absolutely contributed to the boost in positive morale around the program, as well as the boost in how the Sun Devils are perceived nationwide. Now, the program can reliably recruit blue-chip prospects once again thanks to moves like this.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sun Devils Prioritizing Managable Down-and-Distance Scenarios

The defensive line is currently operating in many different short down-and-distance scenarios during practice, with a clear endgame in sight for the objectives.

“The best teams make the easy down and distances for the opponents challenging,” were the words of Dillingham when asked about the natural progression of the DL group.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images