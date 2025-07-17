C.J. Fite Is Arizona State's Success Story
C.J. Fite has been an absolute revelation for the Arizona State football program ever since joining the program as a class of 2023 signee.
Fite is now a star for the Sun Devil program, but it wasn't always that way. Once a three star recruit, Fite has worked his way to stardom and potentially to the NFL down the line.
The Tatum, Texas native originally committed to play for the Sun Devils under the staff of Herm Edwards before de-committing after the firing of the former coach.
He decided to commit once again under Dillingham - exhibiting faith in what was being built by the new coach, even in the very early stages of a rebuild.
It has paid dividends for both sides - there is little doubt in that as far as both sides are concerned.
On Dillingham's side - he got a tenacious game-wrecker that is equal parts physically gifted, intelligent, and driven. Fite has been a difference maker since his freshman season - even if the 2023 season featured more flashes than consistent high level play.
As for Fite's side - the All-Big 12 talent has come into his own in Tempe, building a strong foundation as the enforcer of the Sun Devil defensive line and strong connections with teammates such as Clayton Smith.
The junio has also undeniably reaped the benefits of an exceptional Arizona State staff. The 2024 season was one that Fite experienced tangible growth in numerous areas such as his ability as a run-stopper and as a player that consistently requires double teams from offensive lines.
The growth as a player and person during his time in Tempe has set Fite up for a bright future - with a potential endgame that includes playing on an NFL roster.
Fite's 2025 season is set to begin on August 30 against Northern Arizona, which is the first of many opportunities for the junior to continue to etch his name in ASU program history.
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Sam Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the impact Fite has made as a member of the Arizona State program over the last two seasons - and what can be accomplished during the 2025 season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!